Exafluence Announces Global Strategic Partnership with MongoDB to Modernize Legacy Applications in Finance and Healthcare

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exafluence, an award-winning system innovator that helps clients migrate to the cloud, today announced a new partnership with MongoDB, the leading modern general-purpose database platform. The partnership simplifies digital transformation by offering modernization accelerators to the finance and healthcare sectors using MongoDB Atlas , the company's global cloud database.

"As organizations look to modernize their applications and move to the cloud, they gravitate to MongoDB because of our flexible document data model," said Alan Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partners, MongoDB. "Exafluence's accelerators allow clients to mine the IP in legacy systems through reverse engineering, and then reconcile databases moved to MongoDB. Other Exafluence tools, like analytical dashboards, FHIR/HL-7 API support and low code/codeless transformation rules and catalog, accelerate client modernization processes while also reducing cost and risk."

Along with modernization, Exafluences's native integration with MongoDB not only provides the latest ready-to-deploy Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities on MongoDB's mobile Realm and Atlas cloud platforms, Exafluence's agile DataOps capabilities improve the data supply chain pipeline with a focus on data quality and improved governance.

The partnership provides:

Simplified Migration: exf Insights speeds legacy modernization by focusing on both the legacy application and its data. Reverse Engineering tools are provided to convert legacy databases to MongoDB Atlas.

Business Analyst Automation: exf Insights allows clients to leverage metadata alignment recommendations to create a low code/codeless transformation rules catalog that is versioned, provides lineage and offers rollback capabilities with full audit trail inclusive of a compare feature. Insights can publish rules as Python or JSON code blocks as well as create gold copies following a source to target approach.

Interoperability: Rest API, microservices led approach to integrations. Our accelerators work in a hybrid cloud environment which includes handling local installs and working across all cloud providers. All the leading relational databases, MDM tools and data governance products are supported. Both financial services and healthcare clients also are able to leverage pre-built integration to major data sources provided.

Automated Break Remediation: Provides AI enabled pattern recognition and root cause analysis for errors as well as automated break remediation with minimal user intervention.

"We founded Exafluence five years ago to be a Systems Integrator with a platform to allow our clients to benefit from digital transformation. We saw early on that marrying subject matter experts to the best engineering teams is a success enabler. We believe in long term relationships and our focus on providing clients an ever-expanding accelerator platform allows us to deliver more at a lower cost in less time. Our global strategic partnership with MongoDB Atlas allows our clients to have full featured cloud native applications," said Ravi Dharmavaram, CEO of Exafluence.

For more information about the Exafluence and MongoDB partnership, visit https://www.exafluence.com/MongoDB.html .

About Exafluence

At Exafluence, we believe that the generational change enabled by open source tools to solve transactional and analytical problems makes it possible to provide resilient apps following an agile approach to digital transformation. With our exf Insights accelerators for FSI and Healthcare clients are able to immediately visualize what's possible and incorporate our apps into their future state cloud native solutions leveraging MongoDB Atlas.

SOURCE Exafluence