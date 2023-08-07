Excel Services Corporation Announces Acquisition of IEPSON Consulting Enterprises, Inc.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Excel Services Corporation ("Excel"), a unique provider of licensing and regulatory compliance for the nuclear industry, is pleased to announce it has acquired IEPSON Consulting Enterprises, Inc. ("IEPSON") as of August 1, 2023.

IEPSON, founded in 1988, is a premier specialty engineering company serving the needs of the commercial nuclear industry in the United States and around the world.

The combination of Excel and IEPSON creates a full service offering of value-added engineering services to nuclear operators across the world. Together, the team delivers licensing and technical solutions that reduce cost of operations and maintenance, improve workforce efficiency, upgrade equipment, ensure critical infrastructure protection, meet environmental qualification requirements, and drive the expansion and safety of clean, reliable nuclear power.

The CEO of Excel, Donald Hoffman, stated, "The addition of IEPSON's world class team will augment Excel's license renewal services and expand our solutions in areas such as environmental qualification requirements. We are excited to introduce this winning combination to help enhance the efficiency of nuclear power, globally."

