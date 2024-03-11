Excel Services Corporation Announces Multiple Strategic New Hires & Promotions

HOUSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Excel Services Corporation ("Excel") is pleased to announce significant additions to its leadership team as part of its strategic growth initiatives. These appointments are set to drive the company's expansion and development of new business lines both in the U.S. and internationally.

Jim Andersen, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of U.S. Domestic Operations. Mr. Andersen's history of operational excellence and regulatory experience from almost three decades at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission is a key to strengthening the Excel's footprint across the United States and driving operational excellence in his new role. Mr. Andersen has been a senior executive supporting U.S. and international operations at Excel since 2018.

John Volkoff assumes the role of Senior Vice President of International Operations. Mr. Volkoff's extensive nuclear experience in strategic operations at multiple utilities, at NuScale Power, and significant experience within the U.S. State Department makes him an invaluable asset to Excel as it strengthens its international presence.

Brian Meadors joins Excel as the General Counsel. With a wealth of experience in legal affairs and a proven track record of success through his previous roles, Mr. Meadors is expected to play a pivotal role in guiding Excel through its next phase of growth and expansion.

These new appointments mark a significant step in Excel's ongoing strategy to not only expand its operations but also to diversify its business lines. The integration of these seasoned leaders into Excel's team reflects the company's commitment to bringing in fresh perspectives and expertise that are crucial for its next phase of growth.

Donald R. Hoffman, the CEO and Founder of Excel, stated, "We are very excited to grow the Excel management team and position Excel to continue its leadership in the nuclear regulatory space at this crucial time in the growth of the industry. Excel looks forward to the innovative strategies and dynamic leadership these individuals will bring to their roles."

About Excel Services Corporation

Excel Services Corporation is a Rockville, Maryland based consulting firm offering multiple consulting and regulatory services including operations and maintenance cost reduction; workforce enhancement; new reactor development and technology recommendations; recertification; nuclear regulatory policy development; event analysis; critical infrastructure protection; Improved Technical Specifications conversions, upgrades, and training; license renewal and subsequent license renewal applications and implementation; 24-month fuel cycle extensions; extended power uprates; Owners Group support, and other areas. Excel has extensive experience working with U.S. and international regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, STUK, and many others, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency.

