Excelsior Integrated Medical Group to Leverage Stellar Health's Platform to Advance Value-Based Care in New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelsior Integrated Medical Group ("Excelsior"), a primary care focused physician group currently serving 83,000+ patients in multiple locations throughout New York City, announced its partnership with Stellar Health ("Stellar") today to advance value-based care ("VBC") in the tri-state area.

Excelsior has been using Stellar's cloud-based, point-of-care platform to advance VBC by pushing meaningful, actionable insights right to end users: physicians and their practice staff. The Stellar Application delivers a simple checklist of granular VBC actions for providers, medical assistants, and front-desk staff based on each patient's historical data and rewards the completion of these actions in real time. Excelsior is also leveraging Stellar's unique, provider-centric approach to replace payor-specific metrics, spreadsheets, and portals.

"My team shouldn't have to worry about which health plan each patient belongs to," stated CEO of Excelsior, Dr. Henry Chen. "Stellar simplifies our various contract metrics and data sources into one view of what the actionable items are that I need to know about the patient in front of me."

In the upcoming phase of this partnership, Excelsior is actively working to take their VBC contracts to the next level. Stellar's platform will directly help Excelsior take on more risk contracts with health plans. To date, Excelsior has already seen meaningful success in VBC across their Medicare Advantage and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan ("DSNP") populations. Together, Excelsior and Stellar welcome the opportunity to partner with more Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Managed Medicaid payors to advance value-based care in New York.

"Excelsior is committed to value over volume, and we are both dedicated to advance this model in the tri-state area," explained Michael Meng, CEO of Stellar Health. "Excelsior has already seen success in value-based care, but we are excited to help them achieve greater results." This collaboration is personal for Mr. Meng. He adds, "I truly believe that our partnership with Excelsior, represents a unique opportunity to work with a provider group on the leading edge of serving my fellow Asian American community."

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen first-hand the importance of high-quality, value-based care for our community, and Stellar's provider-centric platform will help us continue to push towards more value-based arrangements with health plans," added the Chairman of Excelsior, Dr. George Hall. "Our partnership with Stellar will support our success in value-based delivery by giving our group an easy way to deliver on risk contracts and provide the highest quality of care to our patients."

Excelsior was formed in 2013 and has since grown to 80+ providers across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens that are committed to value-based delivery. Unlike traditional fee-for-service focused medical groups, Excelsior offers an alternative model for primary care physicians by directly incentivizing providers to drive better patient health outcomes in VBC. Excelsior and Stellar look forward to even greater success with their value-based care partners in 2021.

About Excelsior Integrated Medical Group: Excelsior Integrated Medical Group ("Excelsior") is a single tax ID multispecialty medical group practice with one EMR platform, comprised of primary care physicians and specialists in the New York Metro area, with a substantial focus in PCP development, value-based medical care delivery, and a health care system without hospital beds. Excelsior is a unified and centralized business that is fully integrated for purposes of governance and management, including, without limitation, (a) centralized decision-making by a managerial body that maintains effective control over Excelsior Medical Group's affairs and business operations, and quality assurance protocols and policies, and (b) consolidated billing, accounting, and financial reporting.

About Stellar Health: Stellar Health ("Stellar") is a point-of-care, cloud-based platform that activates primary care providers to achieve value-based care goals that improve patient outcomes, such as optimizing the patient care journey and improving quality scores through transitions of care and high-value referrals. The Stellar platform helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. Stellar's mission is to enable all physicians to engage and succeed in value-based care by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. If you would like more information, please contact Stellar Health at [email protected] or visit their website at www.stellar.health.

