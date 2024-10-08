Exceptional Promotion for Cutting-Edge YEEDI Robot Vacuums This Prime Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading robot vacuum brand YEEDI today announced exciting promotions on several of its latest models for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. Shoppers can look forward to significant savings on the industry-leading YEEDI M12 ULTRA PLUS and the uniquely versatile YEEDI C12 COMBO. These unmissable offers will be available from October 8-9, providing a fantastic opportunity to elevate your home cleaning experience!

Upgrade Your Home Cleaning with YEEDI Next-Generation Robot Vacuum Systems

YEEDI PRIME DAY SPECIAL SALE

YEEDI robot vacuum cleaning systems are quickly gaining a reputation as the most advanced, efficient, and versatile cleaning products available today, offering top-tier features at prices that every household can afford. Each modal has been designed to offer cost-effective and versatile home cleaning with advanced capabilities that enhance the living experience.

Flagship YEEDI robot vacuum models like the M12 ULTRA PLUS and the M12 PRO+ pack premium features usually reserved for more expensive cleaning systems, while the YEEDI C12 COMBO presents homeowners with the world's first truly versatile system - combining a robot vacuum and docking station with a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner. Both models incorporate industry-leading suction power, true edge-to-edge floor cleaning, advanced navigation and mapping, and tangle-free maintenance.

YEEDI M12 ULTRA PLUS: Experience Unmatched Home Cleaning Excellence

The YEEDI M12 ULTRA PLUS stands tall at the pinnacle of robotic home cleaning systems, packing an industry-leading 11,800Pa suction power that eliminates dust, dirt and larger debris from the thickest of carpets. Featuring a dual vacuum and mopping system, the M12 ULTRA PLUS uses a pair of dual spinning micro pads to mop to the edge of the floor, with intelligent sensors that differentiate between hard surfaces and carpeted areas, lifting the mopping pads when needed. To ensure floors are cleaned to the edge of the room, the YEEDI TrueEdge allows the ULTRA PLUS to clean as close as 1mm from walls, furniture and other obstacles.

The M12 ULTRA PLUS works in tandem with the Mini OMNI Station which offers One-Tap Self-cleaning, Auto-Empty, and Auto Refill and Drain features - efficiently maintaining the cleaning capabilities of the robot. Pet owners will appreciate YEEDI's ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Technology - specially developed brushes and bristles that negate tangled pet hair, a major issue for many robot vacuum owners.

Priced at only $699, the YEEDI M12 ULTRA PLUS offers a taste of next generation home cleaning, packing exceptional performance and features at an affordable price point. Alternatively, users can opt for the more affordable YEEDI M12 PRO+ which offers 11,000Pa suction power for just $619.

YEEDI C12 COMBO: Upgrade to the World's Most Versatile Home Cleaning System

The YEEDI C12 COMBO has the versatility to keep every inch of your home free of dust, dirt and grime. Designed as an all-in-one solution, it combines a powerful robot vacuum (plus docking station) with a cordless handheld vacuum, allowing homeowners to clean every corner of the home and without juggling and maintaining several separate cleaning tools.

A robot vacuum with 10,000Pa suction power and a compact docking station is backed by a cordless stick vacuum with 95AW suction power, and selection of three brush heads. These include a standard brush head with an LED light and ZeroTangle brushes, plus a narrow head for cleaning difficult to reach spaces and crevices. There's also a 2-in-1 dusting brush head for cleaning curtains and soft furnishings. The cordless handheld vacuum includes floor mopping for efficient removal of stubborn stains that a robot vacuum may struggle with, and a large 340ml water tank capable of mopping an area of up to 200 square feet.

The YEEDI C12 COMBO packs the technology and features required to keep any home spotlessly clean, and is a genuine bargain at just $599.99. More affordable robot vacuum options include the YEEDI C12 PRO PLUS at $349, the YEEDI C12 PLUS at $329, and the YEEDI C12 at only $209.

Upgrade Your Home Cleaning and Make Massive Savings

There has never been a better time to embrace the latest in advanced home robotic cleaning systems. Visit our Amazon brand store on October 8-9 to take advantage of discounts of up to 42% on YEEDI's leading robot vacuums：

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

