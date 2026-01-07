YEEDI M16 Infinity Wins Innovation in Affordable Cleaning Technology Gold Award at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDI, a leader in intelligent cleaning solutions, is excited to announce that its groundbreaking robotic vacuum, YEEDI M16 Infinity, has won the Innovation in Affordable Cleaning Technology Gold Award at CES 2026. This prestigious recognition highlights YEEDI's continued commitment to revolutionizing home cleaning with cutting-edge technology, all while making it accessible to a wider range of consumers.

The Future of Home Cleaning: Affordable Excellence

YEEDI M16 Infinity

YEEDI's M16 Infinity brings the future of home cleaning to consumers without the premium price tag. By blending affordability with top-tier features, this award-winning vacuum proves that innovation doesn't have to come at a high cost. Designed with both practical functionality and cutting-edge technology, the M16 Infinity is poised to make a lasting impact on the robotic vacuum market.

"We're proud to receive the Innovation in Affordable Cleaning Technology Gold Award at CES 2026," said, YEEDI. "With the YEEDI M16 Infinity, we're delivering on our promise to provide smart, effective, and affordable cleaning solutions for everyone. Our goal is to make the future of home cleaning accessible to all households, without compromising on performance or quality."

Extended Mop Roller for Deeper Clean

The OZMO Roller 3.0 on the YEEDI M16 Infinity is 50% longer than previous versions, allowing for more extensive coverage and a deeper, more thorough clean. Thanks to its self-cleaning system, the mop stays spotless throughout the process, eliminating the need for manual washing. This makes cleaning your floors more efficient and ensures they are always left gleaming.

Stronger Suction, Less Tangling

With BLAST + ZeroTangle 4.0 technology, the M16 Infinity delivers powerful suction that easily picks up dirt and debris. At the same time, it reduces tangling by preventing hair and other materials from wrapping around the brushes. This combination of enhanced suction and anti-tangle performance ensures a more efficient and hassle-free cleaning experience every time.

Quiet, Uninterrupted Cleaning for Your Home

The YEEDI M16 Infinity is designed to provide a peaceful cleaning experience with its All-Dimensional Noise Reduction system, keeping noise levels low so you can go about your day without disruption. Plus, with PowerBoost Charging, you'll never have to worry about running out of battery mid-session. This feature ensures the vacuum keeps cleaning without interruptions, offering a quieter, non-stop cleaning experience for your home.

Affordable Innovation for Every Home

The YEEDI M16 Infinity combines cutting-edge technology with an affordable price that doesn't compromise on performance. Packed with advanced features designed to make your cleaning routine easier and more efficient, it proves that high-quality cleaning doesn't have to come with a high price tag.

The YEEDI M16 Infinity will be available to consumers starting in March 2026. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to experience next-level home cleaning, all while keeping your budget intact. For more information, please visit the YEEDI official store, where affordability and excellence come together.

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology