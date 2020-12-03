Exchange Traded Concepts and Qraft Technologies Launch the QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ)

"We are proud to expand our relationship with Qraft by offering a fourth ETF with the firm," said J. Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts. ETC and Qraft launched the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) and the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM) in 2019 and the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (HDIV) in 2020.

NVQ is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to provide exposure to value through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

"After years of underperformance, we believe that value is poised for a comeback," noted Hyungsik Kim, CEO of Qraft Technologies. "In addition to traditional valuation metrics, NVQ will utilize AI technology to measure a company's intangible assets, including items such as research & development, marketing costs, and intellectual property," Mr. Kim went on to note.

As our economy shifts from "brick and mortar" assets to more digital and knowledge-based capital, intangibles are becoming increasingly crucial for valuation measures. With Qraft AI, our aim is to properly measure a company's book value by incorporating intangible assets. The Fund will then invest in companies with a higher ratio of adjusted book value relative to their market value. This may help investors discern the correct value of a company.

One reason why value investors don't include intangibles is that current accounting measures don't support it. Another reason is that measuring intangibles can be notoriously tricky as there is no clear boundary between sectors. For example, a biotech company may not have the same branding budget as a consumer goods company. With AI technology, however, measuring intangibles is not just possible, but it may also be able to detect the differences between sectors accurately.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The Fund is subject to numerous risks including but not limited to: Equity Risk, Sector Risk, Large Cap Risk, Management Risk, and Trading Risk. The Fund relies heavily on a proprietary artificial intelligence selection model as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such model. To the extent the model does not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. Additionally, the fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. As a result, each Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. A new or smaller fund's performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies.

The value approach to investing involves the risk that stocks may remain undervalued, undervaluation may become more severe, or perceived undervaluation may actually represent intrinsic value. Value stocks may underperform the overall equity market while the market concentrates on growth stocks. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (855) 973-7880 or visit our website at www.qraftaietf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Alpha: A measure of a fund's return relative to its benchmark.

