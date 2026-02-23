Exchange Traded Concepts Announces Launch of the MIG Core ETF (MIGO)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC), a leader in providing innovative ETF solutions, is delighted to introduce the new MIG Core ETF in conjunction with MIG Capital, LLC.

"We are very excited to work with MIG Capital, LLC to bring this new product to market," says J. Garrett Stevens, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Exchange Traded Concepts. "This ETF will invest in equity securities of U.S. large capitalization companies or other investments with similar economic characteristics. The strategy focuses on careful research and a disciplined approach to investing in high-quality U.S. large-cap companies with strong long-term growth potential".

"We're excited to partner with Exchange Traded Concepts to bring the MIG Core ETF to market. We built MIG on a long term mindset shaped by investing our own family capital," says Richard Merage, Chief Executive Officer of MIG Capital, LLC. "For more than two decades, our focus has been simple and disciplined: own high quality U.S. businesses with durable advantages and the ability to compound value over time. MIGO reflects that same philosophy. We believe a thoughtful, research driven approach to leading large cap companies can provide investors with a strong, reliable core holding built for the long run."

About Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC)

Exchange Traded Concepts is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser that specializes in white-label ETFs and oﬀers comprehensive ETF services spanning ETF-in-a-Box, ETF portfolio management, fund marketing and consulting. ETC's comprehensive platform delivers a true turnkey solution for investment advisors, ﬁnancial professionals, and others to manage their assets and oﬀer their strategy in an ETF wrapper to meet investor needs. Learn more at www.exchangetradedconcepts.com.

About MIG Capital, LLC

MIG Capital is an SEC registered institutional investment management firm founded by the Merage family after the sale of their frozen food business, Chef America, inventor of Hot PocketsTM, to Nestlé in 2002. Portfolio Manager Richard Merage has been managing proprietary family capital since 2003 and founded MIG Capital Long/Short strategy in 2007. Learn more at: www.migcap.com

The MIG Core ETF is now listed on the NYSE Arca and available for trading. For more information, visit migcapitaletf.com

Important information

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call 1-844-485-5383 or visit our website at migcapitaletf.com/investor-materials. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is not diversified. Products of companies in which technology funds invest may be subject to severe competition and rapid obsolescence. The communication services sector may be concentrated in a small number of companies, which can increase volatility. These companies face risks from rapid technological change, intense competition, pricing pressure, high research and capital costs, and government regulation. Profitability may be affected by changing consumer demand, regulatory delays or changes, and cybersecurity threats such as data breaches or service disruptions.

The Fund may trade securities actively, which could increase its transaction costs (thereby lowering its performance) and could increase the amount of taxes you owe by generating short-term gains, which may be taxed at a higher rate.

Because the Fund is new, investors in the Fund bear the risk that the Fund may not be successful in implementing its investment strategy, may not employ a successful investment strategy, or may fail to attract sufficient assets under management to realize economies of scale, any of which could result in the Fund being liquidated at any time without shareholder approval and at a time that may not be favorable for all shareholders. Such liquidation could have negative tax consequences for shareholders and will cause shareholders to incur expenses of liquidation.

The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO, 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456). Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund and MIG Capital, LLC serves as the sub-adviser to the Fund. SEI is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, MIG Capital, LLC, or any of their affiliates. SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC

