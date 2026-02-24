Exchange Traded Concepts Announces Launch of II Technology's ARMOR Core Risk-Managed ETF (RMRC)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC), a leader in providing innovative ETF solutions, is delighted to introduce the new ARMOR Core Risk-Managed ETF in conjunction with II Technology.

"We are very excited to work with II Technology to bring this new product to market," says J. Garrett Stevens, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Exchange Traded Concepts. "This ETF provides diversified exposure across all eleven sectors of the S&P 500® while leveraging II Technology's proprietary Active Risk Management Overlay Regimen® (ARMOR™), offering advisors a disciplined, systematic approach to managing portfolio risk within a single ETF."

"RMRC reflects our commitment to managing portfolio risk with discipline and transparency," said Mark Abraham, Founder and CEO of II Technology. "Through ARMOR™, the fund systematically evaluates market volatility and how sectors of the S&P 500® move relative to one another, adjusting exposure within a defined risk budget as market conditions change. Our objective is to help investors maintain a more consistent portfolio risk profile over time."

About Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC)

Exchange Traded Concepts is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser that specializes in white-label ETFs and oﬀers comprehensive ETF services spanning ETF-in-a-Box, ETF portfolio management, fund marketing and consulting. ETC's comprehensive platform delivers a true turnkey solution for investment advisors, ﬁnancial professionals, and others to manage their assets and oﬀer their strategy in an ETF wrapper to meet investor needs. Learn more at www.exchangetradedconcepts.com.

About II Technology

Founded in 2016, II Technology is a registered investment advisor that specializes in innovative investment management solutions for advisors and their clients. Their success is built utilizing their proprietary research methodology, Inductive Inference Technology™, developed by founder and CEO, Mark Abraham. This evidence-based approach utilizes applied probability theory to optimize decision making under uncertainty, ensuring our investment strategies are adaptive, robust, and effective across various market conditions. Learn more about II Technology at https://ii.technology/.

The ARMOR Core Risk-Managed ETF is now listed on the NYSE Arca and available for trading. For more information, visit armoretfs.com.

Important information

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call 1-888- 929-9937 or visit our website at armoretfs.com/investor-materials. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. A new or smaller fund's performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. The Sub-Adviser employs its proprietary Active Risk Management Overlay Regimen® (ARMOR™) to determine the Fund's allocations among these ETFs. ARMOR is designed with two primary objectives: (1) to maximize diversification by systematically minimizing concentration risk across the portfolio's underlying risk factors; and (2) to maintain overall portfolio volatility within a defined risk tolerance.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (closing price) not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC and Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the fund, and II Technology, LLC serves as the sub-adviser of the fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, II Technology or any of its affiliates.

