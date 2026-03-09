Exchange Traded Concepts Announces Launch of BCGS ETF with Bancreek Capital Advisors

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts is pleased to announce the launch of the Bancreek Global Select ETF (NYSE: BCGS). The Fund began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on 03/09/2026.

"We are excited to partner with Bancreek Capital Advisors once again to bring another ETF to the marketplace," says Garrett Stevens, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Exchange Traded Concepts. "BCGS is designed for investors who want large-cap equity exposure that's truly global in nature. Through an actively managed approach, the fund will primarily invest in common stocks and securities convertible into common stock, focusing on large capitalization companies economically tied to multiple developed markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will maintain at least 80% of net assets in equity securities and generally aims to keep a meaningful allocation to non-U.S. issuers—typically at least 40% of assets, with flexibility to adjust to 30% when market conditions warrant."

"At Bancreek, we believe that structurally advantaged business models exist in every corner of the developed world," says Andrew Skatoff, Founder and CEO of Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC. "By adding BCGS to our lineup alongside BCUS and BCIL, we are providing investors with a complete toolkit to access these companies. Whether an investor prefers to manage their own U.S. and International allocations through our dedicated funds, or seeks a unified global approach through BCGS, our goal remains the same: to provide a rigorous, quantitative path to long-term wealth creation. BCGS rounds out our offering, ensuring that our disciplined investment philosophy is accessible across all major developed equity markets."

About Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC

Bancreek Capital Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and was formed to help investors compound capital over economic cycles by investing in companies with structurally advantaged business models. Bancreek's goal is to provide investors with a systematic, data-driven approach in identifying and managing exposure to a collection of these compounders.

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser that specializes in white-label ETFs and offers ETF services spanning ETF-in-a-Box™ and sub-advisory to fund marketing and consulting. ETC provides the trust, board, and decades of experience to offer asset managers (hedge, SMAs, mutual) and others an efficient, cost-effective means to leverage the benefits of the ETF wrapper. Learn more at exchangetradedconcepts.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (855) 973-7880 or visit our website at www.bancreeketfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC and Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the fund, and Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC serves as the sub-adviser of the fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC or any of its affiliates.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. A new or smaller fund's performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. The Fund relies heavily on proprietary quantitative investment selection models as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such models. To the extent the models do not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. If the models or data are incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities that would have been excluded or included had the models or data been correct and complete. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

