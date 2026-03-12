Exchange Traded Concepts Announces Launch of Climate Global's Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (CLIM)

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC), a leader in providing innovative ETF solutions, is delighted to introduce the Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (ticker: CLIM) in conjunction with Climate Global.

"We are very excited to work with Climate Global to bring this new product to market," says J. Garrett Stevens, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Exchange Traded Concepts. "The Fund is designed to capture the opportunity created as climate and extreme-weather risk becomes an increasingly material driver of real estate performance. By tracking an index that evaluates U.S.-listed equity REITs using Climate Global's proprietary Climate Robustness and Durability Score, the Fund provides a transparent, rules-based way to emphasize REITs with stronger durability profiles across multiple climate-related perils."

"Real estate is inherently a physical, geographically-fixed asset class," said Moe Khosravy, Partner at Climate Global. "Its risks are location-specific and driven, in part, by long-term climate trends and acute extreme weather events. For decades, the insurance industry has invested substantial sums in catastrophe modeling to quantify potential economic loss across a broad set of perils including flood, hurricane, wildfire, hail, wind, tornado, heat stress, water stress, sea level rise and more. These models are calibrated to historical claims data and built to estimate loss under forward-looking hazard simulations. We aim to bring that standard of rigor into public-market REIT investing. "

"Insurers and reinsurers have substantial economic skin in the game when it comes to climate and extreme weather risk," said Travis Deyle, Partner at Climate Global. "They have a lot of pressure to 'get it right' – they commit capital, price policies, build portfolios and ultimately pay claims based on these models and data. We're applying that loss-calibrated, economically-grounded framework to U.S. equity REITs at the individual property-level and aggregate portfolio-level."

Climate Global – Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (ticker: CLIM) is now listed on the NYSE Arca and available for trading. For more information, visit climateglobaletf.com.

About Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC)

Exchange Traded Concepts is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser that specializes in white-label ETFs and oﬀers comprehensive ETF services spanning ETF-in-a-Box, ETF portfolio management, fund marketing and consulting. ETC's comprehensive platform delivers a true turnkey solution for investment advisors, ﬁnancial professionals, and others to manage their assets and oﬀer their strategy in an ETF wrapper to meet investor needs. Learn more at www.exchangetradedconcepts.com.

About Climate Global

Climate Global is an index provider and data analytics company focused on real estate that is resilient to climate and extreme weather risks. Climate Global aims to democratize insights from the data and models used by the global insurance industry to create new financial products, intelligently allocate capital or provide tools to help people make better decisions. Insurers and reinsurers have substantial economic incentive to "get things right" and have invested heavily over decades to build catastrophe models and collect historic claims data – Climate Global applies this vast expertise to new domains and products. Learn more about Climate Global at www.climateglobal.com.

Important information

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's Prospectus and Summary Prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.climateglobaletf.com. Read the Prospectus and Summary Prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor. The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC., which is not affiliated with Climate Global, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, or any of its affiliates.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index. To the extent the Fund's investments are concentrated in or have significant exposure to a particular issuer, industry or group of industries, or asset class, the Fund may be more vulnerable to adverse events affecting such issuer, industry or group of industries, or asset class than if the Fund's investments were more broadly diversified. Issuer-specific events, including changes in the financial condition of an issuer, can have a negative impact on the value of the Fund.

A new or smaller fund is subject to the risk that its performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term. In addition, new funds have limited operating histories for investors to evaluate and new and smaller funds may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price) not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00pm Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined) and do not represent the return you would receive if you traded at other times. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

