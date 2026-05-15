Exchange Traded Concepts Announces Launch of xETFs NVDA Daily Income ETF (NYSE: NYYY) and xETFs TSLA Daily Income ETF (NYSE: TYYY) with xETFs

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC ("ETC") today announced, in conjunction with xETFs, the launch of the xETFs NVDA Daily Income ETF (NYSE: NYYY) and the xETFs TSLA Daily Income ETF (NYSE: TYYY), actively managed exchange-traded funds that seek to provide exposure to the price movements of NVDA and TSLA, respectively, while generating current income through a daily synthetic covered call strategy. The Funds began trading on the New York Stock Exchange ARCA on May 15, 2026.

"These Funds are designed to give shareholders an efficient, income-oriented way to access the return potential of two of the market's most closely followed growth companies," says Garrett Stevens, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Exchange Traded Concepts. "By combining targeted single-stock exposure with a systematic options strategy, the Funds seek to deliver a differentiated outcome: meaningful participation in NVDA and TSLA price movements while pursuing regular weekly distributions. We believe this structure gives investors a powerful tool to express high-conviction views, enhance portfolio income potential, and access innovative equity strategies in the familiar ETF wrapper."

"xETFs exists to take the strategies built and traded at the institutional level and bring them to a broader audience. NYYY and TYYY reflect exactly that," said Johnny Wu, Co-Founder and CEO, xETFs. "For the first time, investors with high conviction in NVIDIA and Tesla can retain meaningful long exposure to these iconic companies while still generating income through a daily options selling strategy, all in the ETF format. This is a strategy that institutions have long had access to, but that hasn't existed for individual investors in this form."

About xETFs

xETFs is a New York-based SEC registered investment adviser focused on providing access to institutional-quality investment strategies through ETFs. Built by derivatives and ETF specialists with decades of institutional experience, the firm develops ETFs that seek to generate income, manage volatility, unlock new sources of return, and are available in a simple, accessible format for modern investors. xETFs was founded by industry veterans Johnny Wu, Kenneth Wong, and Lisa Donohoe, whose experience spans derivatives structuring, ETF innovation, investment banking, and asset management at firms including Barclays, BlackRock, and Merrill Lynch. xETFs — advanced strategies, accessible ETFs. For more information, please visit xetfs.com.

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser specializing in white-label ETFs, sub-advisory, portfolio management, fund marketing, and consulting services. ETC provides trust, board oversight, and decades of experience to help asset managers (hedge, SMAs, mutual) and other sponsors bring ETF strategies to market efficiently and cost-effectively, by leveraging the benefits of the ETF wrapper.

Learn more at exchangetradedconcepts.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888) 668-8820 or visit our website at xetfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC and Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the fund, and WallStreetX ETFs, Inc. DBA xETFs serves as the sub-adviser of the fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, WallStreetX ETFs, Inc or any of its affiliates.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. A new or smaller fund's performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. The Fund relies heavily on proprietary quantitative investment selection models as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such models. To the extent the models do not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. If the models or data are incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities that would have been excluded or included had the models or data been correct and complete. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC