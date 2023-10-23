EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC., ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FUND REORGANIZATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, adviser to the Range Cancer Therapeutics ETF (CNCR) and the Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA) is pleased to announce the completion of the reorganization of CHNA into CNCR following the close of business on October 20, 2023.

When the Nasdaq Stock Market opens on Monday, October 23, 2023, shareholders of CHNA will hold shares of CNCR at aggregate net asset value ("NAV") (not the market value) of which will equal the aggregate NAV (not the market value) of the shares CHNA held by such shareholders as of the valuation time specified in CHNA's Prospectus (although such shareholders will receive cash for fractional shares). The Reorganization was a taxable event, and as a result, shareholders of CHNA may recognize a gain or loss for federal income tax purposes as a result of the Reorganization (except any gain or loss that may result from the receipt of cash in lieu of fractional shares). Detailed information on the Reorganization is contained in the Information Statement/Prospectus previously filed with the SEC.

The conversion ratios were based on the relative NAV per share of each Fund as of October 20, 2023, as listed below:

Surviving Fund

NAV Per Share

Conversion Ratio

CNCR

9.77

N/A

Target Fund

CHNA

13.53

1.3849

CNCR issued approximately 380,835.056 new shares in connection with the Reorganization. Following the closing of the Reorganization, CNCR's total assets and NAV per share were approximately 11,536,010 and $9.77 respectively.

Detailed information is available on the website at https://www.rangecncr.com/ or by calling 1-800-617-0004.

The Range Cancer Therapeutics ETF is offered by prospectus. Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information can be found in the CNCR ETF prospectus, which should be read carefully before investing and can be obtained here or by calling 1-800-617-0004.

All investing involves risk, and asset allocation and diversification do not guarantee a profit or protection against a loss. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, might be worth more or less than their original cost. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, as well as other risks specific to the particular ETF.

ETF shares are traded on exchanges, and are traded and priced throughout the trading day. ETFs permit an investor to purchase a selling interest in a portfolio of stocks throughout the trading day. Because ETFs trade on an exchange, ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV). The prices of ETFs may sometimes vary significantly from the NAVs of a ETFs' underlying securities. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor to the Fund. The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Quasar is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC.

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC

