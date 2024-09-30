EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FUND REORGANIZATIONS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC ("ETC") and Syntax Advisors, LLC are pleased to announce the completion of the reorganizations (each a "Reorganization" and together the "Reorganizations") of Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY), Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (SMDY), Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY), Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS), and Syntax Stratified Total Market II ETF (SYII) into the Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (NYSE: SSPY) and the Reorganization of the Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) into the Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF (NYSE: SHUS, and collectively with SSPY, SMDY, SSLY, SYUS and SYII, the "Funds"), or following the close of business on September 27, 2024, as described below.

Acquired Fund (Ticker Symbol) Acquiring Fund

(Ticker Symbol) Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY) Stratified LargeCap Index

ETF (SSPY) Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (SMDY) Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY) Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS) Syntax Stratified Total Market II ETF (SYII)



Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) Stratified LargeCap

Hedged ETF (SHUS)

"ETC welcomes the Syntax Advisors ETF shareholders onto its platform," said Garrett Stevens, CEO of ETC. "We have known the Syntax team for a long time and look forward to this new venture. We hope investors will be excited by the updates that have been made to these two funds and can't wait to see their potential for growth."

Effective today, shareholders that were invested in each of SSPY, SMDY, SSLY, SYUS, SYII as of the market close on Friday, September 27, 2024, are now shareholders of Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (NYSE: SSPY). Also, effective today, shareholders that were invested in SHUS as of the market close on Friday, September 27, 2024, are now shareholders of Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF (NYSE: SHUS). In each Reorganization, shareholders of each Acquired Fund received an amount of their corresponding Acquiring Fund shares equal to the aggregate NAV of their Acquired Fund holdings as determined as of the close of business on September 27, 2024.

The Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (NYSE: SSPY) is a passive exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies comprising the Syntax Stratified LargeCap Index (the "Index"). The Index utilizes all of the same constituents as the S&P 500 Index but weights them according to Syntax's proprietary Stratified Weight™ methodology. For more information on this methodology, visit the Funds' website at www.stratifiedfunds.com.

The Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF (NYSE: SHUS) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that invests in a portfolio of equity securities that the Index while also managing the risk of the Fund's equity holdings to negative market movements.

"The Syntax Stratified Indices are our flagship index products. They use our patented and proprietary Functional Information System FIS® to weight the holdings of the S&P 500 to more properly provide diversified exposure to the companies which control the ways and means of the United States Economy " says Patrick Shadow, CEO of Syntax, LLC ("Syntax").

Shareholders of the Acquired ETFs are not required to take any action in order to become shareholders of the Acquiring ETFs. As the NYSE opens on Monday, September 30, 2024, shareholders will hold shares of either SSPY or SHUS at aggregate net asset value ("NAV") (not the market value) of which will equal the aggregate NAV (not the market value) of the shares Acquired Fund shares held by such shareholders as of the valuation time specified in the Acquired Fund's Prospectus (although such shareholders will receive cash for fractional shares). The Reorganization of each of SMDY and SSLY was a taxable event, and as a result, shareholders of SMDY and SSLY, respectively, may recognize a gain or loss for federal income tax purposes as a result of the Reorganization (except any gain or loss that may result from the receipt of cash in lieu of fractional shares). Detailed information on the Reorganizations is contained in the Information Statement/Prospectus previously filed with the SEC.

The conversion ratios are based on the relative NAV per share of each Fund as of September 27, 2024, as listed below:

Acquired Fund (Ticker Symbol) Acquiring Fund (Ticker Symbol) Exchange Ratio Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY) Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (SSPY) 1 for 1 Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (SMDY) Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (SSPY) 0.558708 Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY) Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (SSPY) 0.581333 Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF

(SYUS) Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (SSPY) 0.643992 Syntax Stratified Total Market II ETF

(SYII) Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (SSPY) 0.630615





Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market

Hedged ETF (SHUS) Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF

(SHUS) 1 for 1

Following the closing of the Reorganization, SSPYs total assets and NAV per share were approximately $87,568,356.33 and $79.033368 respectively, and SHUSs total assets and NAV per share were approximately $32,434,502.95 and $43.246004 respectively.

In connection with the Reorganizations, an information statement/prospectus was filed with the SEC. All shareholders are advised to read the information statement/prospectus in its entirety because it contains important information regarding the Reorganizations and the Acquiring Funds. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the information statement/prospectus and other documents filed by the Target and Acquiring ETFs with the SEC, including the ETFs' most recent annual report to shareholders, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, and copies of this information may be obtained, after paying a duplicating fee, by electronic request at the following e-mail address: [email protected]. Copies of all of these documents may be obtained upon request without charge by visiting the Stratified ETFs website at www.stratifiedfunds.com or by calling 1-866-972-4492.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Funds. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and Summary Prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.stratifiedfunds.com or by calling 1-866-972-4492. Read the prospectus and Summary Prospectus carefully before investing.

Stratified LargeCap Index ETF SSPY Fund Specific Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The Fund is subject to certain other risks, including but not limited to, equity securities risk, large capitalization risk, index tracking risk, passive strategy/index risk, and market trading risk. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

The Fund is the successor to the Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF, a series of Syntax ETF Trust (the "Predecessor Fund"), pursuant to a reorganization that will take place after the close of business on September 27, 2024. The performance information provided for the periods on or prior to December 31, 2023 is historical information for the Predecessor Fund. The Predecessor Fund had a substantially similar investment objective, investment strategy, and investment policies as the Fund. The performance record of the Predecessor Fund included the 500 Series of the Syntax Index Series LP ("500 Series"), a privately offered fund that was reorganized into the Predecessor Fund as of January 2, 2019, upon commencement of the Predecessor Fund's operations. The Fund's performance information, from January 1, 2015 to January 2, 2019, is that of the 500 Series. The returns were calculated using the methodology the SEC requires of registered funds. However, since the 500 Series did not calculate its returns on a per share basis, its returns have been calculated on its total net asset value. The 500 Series had investment objectives, policies and strategies that were, in all material respects, the same as those of the Predecessor Fund and the Fund, and was managed in a manner that, in all material respects, complied with the investment guidelines and restrictions of the Predecessor Fund and the Fund, which means that it also complied with the investment guidelines and restrictions of the Index.

The Fund's past performance (before and after taxes) is not necessarily an indication of future performance. Performance may be higher or lower in the future. Updated performance information is available at www.stratifiedfunds.com.

ETF Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF SHUS Fund Specific Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is actively managed using a proprietary process, and there can be no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategies will be successful. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds or Securities that are managed with a passive investment strategy, attempting to track the performance of an unmanaged index of securities. This differs from an actively-managed fund, which typically seeks to outperform a benchmark index. Maintaining investments in securities regardless of their individual performance or market conditions could negatively affect the Fund's return. The Fund is new and has no operating history. As a result, investors have a limited track record on which to base their investment decision. The Fund is subject to certain other risks, including but not limited to, equity securities risk, large-, mid-, and small-capitalization risk, and market trading risk.

Investing in securities of small and mid-sized companies may involve greater volatility than investing in larger and more established companies.

Certain investments may be subject to restrictions on resale, trade over-the-counter or in limited volume, or lack an active trading market.

Purchased put options may expire worthless and may have imperfect correlation to the value of the Fund's sector based investments. Written call and put options may limit the Fund's participation in equity market gains and may amplify losses in market declines. The Fund's losses are potentially large in a written put or call transaction. If unhedged, written calls expose the Fund to potentially unlimited losses. The Fund invests in derivatives. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive their performance from an underlying reference asset, such as an index. The return on a derivative instrument may not correlate with the return of its underlying reference asset. Derivatives can be volatile and may be less liquid than other securities.

The Fund is the successor to the Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF, a series of Syntax ETF Trust (the "Predecessor Fund"), pursuant to a reorganization that will take place after the close of business on September 27, 2024. The performance information provided for the periods on or prior to December 31, 2023 is historical information for the Predecessor Fund. The Fund's investment objective, investment strategy, and investment policies have changed relative to the Predecessor Fund and the Predecessor Fund's past performance (before and after taxes) is not necessarily an indication of the Fund's future performance. Performance may be higher or lower in the future. Updated performance information is available at www.stratifiedfunds.com.

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC