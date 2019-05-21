Exchange Traded Concepts Partners with Qraft Technologies to Launch Two Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered ETFs

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC ("ETC"), a leader in providing white-label Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) solutions, in conjunction with Qraft Technologies, today announced that it has launched two ETFs. The Qraft AI Enhanced U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSE ARCA: QRFT) and The Qraft AI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE ARCA: AMOM).

The Qraft AI Enhanced U.S. Large-Cap ETF (QRFT) seeks to provide dynamic exposure to five main factors affecting the U.S. stock market, namely, quality, size, valuation, momentum, and low risk. Certain causes or conditions may affect the returns to these basic investment factors. To create optimal factor weights, the fund using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to continuously learn the correlation of factor returns with various macroeconomic and valuation conditions. Artificial Intelligence may be able to identify data patterns that are not readily discernable to humans and to continuously learn the correlation of factors to these causes or conditions. The investment system returns stock weights that are in line with the targeted factor weights for the portfolio.

The QRAFT AI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund which aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by utilizing a proprietary artificial intelligence system to select large-capitalization U.S. stocks with exposure to the momentum factor. The fund utilizes artificial intelligence to determine how a company's momentum over a certain period would change and/or affect the company's performance over time and recommends a weighting of such company based on its potential for maximum return as compared to other companies.

"We have been working together with ETC to improve the performance of traditional quantitative investment strategies by applying AI technologies. As our system is ready to compete in the heart of the global financial market, we feel happy but also feel a sense of responsibility for proving AI's capabilities in the financial market. In the future, we expect AI-enhanced products have the potential to become substitutes for broad market indices if we prove it with our technologies. I would like to thank everyone at Qraft and ETC for their hard work," said Hyung-Sik Kim, CEO and co-founder of Qraft Technologies.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Qraft Technologies team to bring this timely and innovative fund to market," said J. Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts. "These funds are actively managed by the AI system AQUA which was developed by Qraft Technologies. Great colleagues and great ideas are the true drivers of ETF success," continued Stevens. "We're very pleased to add Qraft Technologies and QRFT & AMOM to our growing list of partners and innovative ETF solutions."

About Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC)

Exchange Traded Concepts is the Issuer for the Fund. ETC is a private-label ETF advisor who helps firms launch all types of exchange-traded funds through a complete turnkey solution. ETC's ETF-In-A-Box™ Solution provides an efficient and cost-effective method to bring exchange-traded funds to market. By developing strategic partnerships with veteran ETF service providers, ETC assists investment managers, independent advisors, foreign asset managers, research and index providers and others in navigating the exchange-traded fund launch and ongoing management process with the time-sensitivity and professional guidance essential for maintaining regulatory compliance.

Exchange Traded Concepts, serves as the advisor to the fund, provides a comprehensive portfolio management and trading solution. The team has extensive experience in managing global portfolios combined with broad product development and in-depth capital markets knowledge.

Exchange Traded Concepts Marketing Services, serves as the marketing firm for the fund to create the messaging, communications program and to implement the multi-channel digital marketing plan.

Additional information can be found on the Exchange Traded Concepts' website at www.exchangetradedconcepts.com.

About Qraft Technologies

Qraft Technologies has a long track record of developing innovative AI solutions that have been adopted by major financial institutions and turned into successful AI products and services. Qraft Technologies is continually expanding its business areas not only in capital markets but also in areas such as insurance underwriting, procurement, SCM, etc. that can be implemented with sustained efforts in research and development. Qraft provides customized AI services that cover sales, pre-education, system consulting, learning data management & preprocessing, system development & development process management, integration with existing systems and final product delivery.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888) 123-4589 or visit our website at www.qraftaietf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The Fund is subject to numerous risks including but not limited to: Equity Risk, Sector Risk, Large Cap Risk, Management Risk, and Trading Risk. The Fund relies heavily on a proprietary artificial intelligence selection model as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such model. To the extent the model does not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. Additionally, the fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. As a result, each Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. A new or smaller fund's performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

The Fund is subject to the risk that market or economic factors impacting technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology advances could have a major effect on the value of the Fund's investments. The value of stocks of technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, the loss of patent, copyright and trademark protections, government regulation and competition, both domestically and internationally, including competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs. Technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology, especially those of smaller, less-seasoned companies, tend to be more volatile than the overall market.

