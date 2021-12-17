Excitement Builds for CES 2022 as Confirmed Exhibitors Surpass 2100

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that CES® 2022 , the world's most influential technology event, is adding an additional layer of health protocols and will offer complimentary COVID-19 rapid testing kits. This additional measure builds upon the previously announced requirement that all in-person attendees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Upon arriving at designated badge pick up locations, CES attendees will be provided with Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self Test kits. Each BinaxNOW Self Test kit contains two tests, which can be used twice while attending the show. The test is easy to use, requires only a shallow nasal swab, takes 15 minutes and can be done from the convenience of your hotel room. CES strongly encourages all participants to test for COVID-19 before they leave home and within 24 hours before entering a show venue.

"CES is a global event, and we continue to see strong momentum with new exhibitors signing up every day," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "In August, we announced that every CES attendee must be fully vaccinated. CES will also provide complimentary COVID-19 rapid tests, onsite at badge pickup locations, as an additional step to protect the health and safety of all our attendees, exhibitors and staff."

CES 2022 returns to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022, convening over 2100 exhibitors, global media, top retailers and industry leaders. Confirmed exhibitors include brands like Abbott, Amazon, AMD, Autograph, Damon, Goodyear, Hisense, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, LG Electronics, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Revival Health, Samsung Electronics, Sierra Space, Sony, Waymo and more. A full exhibitor directory and floorplans can be accessed at CES.tech.

Below are the updated health protocols planned for CES 2022:

Testing – All CES attendees MUST be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We also request that attendees test for COVID-19 within the 24 hours period prior to entering a CES venue.

CES will provide complimentary PCR testing for non-US based attendees who require testing prior to their return flight home.

Vaccination Requirement – CES attendees MUST show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend CES. Detailed information on the proof of COVID-19 vaccination process can be found here.

Attendees must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or World Health Organization (WHO). A list of approved vaccines can be found here.

must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or World Health Organization (WHO). A list of approved vaccines can be found here. U.S. based attendees are encouraged to use the CLEAR complimentary mobile app and Health Pass feature to expedite vaccine validation.

are encouraged to use the CLEAR complimentary mobile app and Health Pass feature to expedite vaccine validation. Non-U.S. based attendees, as well as U.S. based attendees who may be unable to use CLEAR, will need to provide their proof of vaccination at designated locations on-site.

Mask Requirement – Masks are required for large indoor events in the State of Nevada. CES attendees will be required to wear masks as follows:

In exhibit booths and indoor exhibit facilities.

In conference and keynote rooms.

CES shuttle buses and any CES transportation services.



Safety ambassadors will be walking the exhibit floor to offer masks to those who may need one.

Additional health protocols include:



Venues – Enhanced ventilation systems and cleaning protocols in CES venues.

– Enhanced ventilation systems and cleaning protocols in CES venues. Conference programming and meeting rooms – Set to enable social distancing.

– Set to enable social distancing. Show floor design and flow – Wider aisles and one-way traffic flows in certain areas.

– Wider aisles and one-way traffic flows in certain areas. Food and beverage – Sanitizing stations and guidance on attendee best practices.



Detailed information for all CES 2022 health protocols can be found here. Those unable to travel to Las Vegas will be able to access CES digitally.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022. Global audiences will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For 55 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols , registration details and the media page for all press resources.

About CES:

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2022 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social .

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech . Follow us @CTAtech .

