Exciting Global Opportunities Await US Teachers

Upcoming Job Fair Highlights Increased Interest in Teaching Internationally

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global nonprofit, International Schools Services (ISS), understands the growing need for qualified teachers around the world. With student enrollment worldwide increasing by 10% over the last five years, schools have faced challenges in hiring educators to meet this demand. The upcoming ISS Job Fair in Washington, DC aims to match qualified US teachers with international schools seeking exceptional educators.

At the February 6-9 teacher job fair, educators will have an opportunity to connect directly with school recruiters from around the globe. As part of its ISS EDUrecruit® service, ISS works with hundreds of schools seeking to hire educators from the US and other countries around the world. Many of the schools will be in attendance at the Washington DC event.

A recent attendee from the Atlanta Job Fair mentioned "The ISS EDUrecruit® job fair was a success. I received quite a few more job offers than expected".

ISS is dedicated to helping teachers explore new horizons and find fulfilling opportunities in international schools. They work with schools actively hiring for a variety of positions, including:

Elementary, Middle and High School Teaching Positions,

Learning Support Specialist and Guidance Counselors

Library and Media Specialists,

Technology Specialists,

Fine and Performing Arts,

World Language Teachers, and more.

Educators with IB, AP, AERO, Common Core, NGSS, IGCSE/GCSE, public and independent school experience are especially sought after by schools.

Dr. Nadine Richards, ISS Director of Global Recruitment, Strategy and Partnerships, states, "ISS Job Fairs are gaining popularity with teachers seeking a fresh start in their careers. International schools offer many unique benefits to teachers willing to explore new locations and cultures. The job fairs are the perfect platform for educators to connect directly with school recruiters to learn more about exciting opportunities abroad."

For a limited time, educators can register for the Washington DC Job Fair AND receive a free, year-long, ISS EDUrecruit® Premium Subscription.

For more information, visit https://www.iss.edu/washington-dc-job-fair-2025 .

About International Schools Services (ISS)

International Schools Services (ISS), a nonprofit established in 1955, works with more than 1200 K-12 schools and tens of thousands of educators each year across its suite of services, creating one of the largest global footprints in international education support.

