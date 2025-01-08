Global Nonprofit Rolls Out New Initiative to Help Teachers

Educators have free access for a limited time to apply to nearly 1,000 jobs at international schools

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global nonprofit, International Schools Services (ISS), has offered educators access to apply to any job listed in their ISS EDUrecruit® database, without the $75 annual candidate membership fee through February 15, 2025. The database lists nearly 1,000 job postings at international schools in more than 50 countries including: Elementary, Middle, and High School teaching positions, Counseling, Library and Media Specialists, Technology Specialists, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Learning Support, and Foreign Language teachers. Educators with IB, AP, AERO, Common Core, NGSS, and IGCSE/GCSE experience are especially sought by schools.

Now is actually the time schools are hiring for the 2025-2026 school year Teaching internationally has many benefits for teachers looking to grow their career.

Liz Duffy, ISS President stated, "As ISS is one of the leading recruitment organizations in international education, we wanted to use our unique strength in the sector to help educators and hiring schools. We recognize it is a time of uncertainty for many; this access aims to open enormous career opportunities for educators, whether they have 2 or 20 years of experience. It's a win-win for educators and for high-quality schools seeking qualified teachers."

According to ISC Research, there's been a 10% increase in student enrollment over the last five years and there are 700,000+ educators in international schools worldwide. As part of its ISS EDUrecruit® service, ISS works with hundreds of schools to help them hire educators from around the world.

" Now is actually the time schools are hiring for the 2025-2026 school year," says Duffy. "Full benefits packages can also be financially advantageous for educators and their families, as many international schools offer competitive salaries, housing allowances, tuition remission for children, and generous professional development."

The offer to apply for these jobs without an ISS EDUrecruit® subscription is the first of its kind and available only through February 15, 2025. It doesn't include the complete ISS EDUrecruit® premium candidate membership benefits, and candidates must meet eligibility requirements to apply to schools.

For more information, visit https://www.iss.edu/services/edurecruit

About International Schools Services (ISS)

International Schools Services (ISS), a nonprofit established in 1955, works with more than 1200 K-12 schools and tens of thousands of educators each year across its suite of services, creating one of the largest global footprints in international education support.

