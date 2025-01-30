Nonprofit Announces New Option for Educators Facing 2025 Challenges

New Professional Learning Opportunities for Educators

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global nonprofit, International Schools Services (ISS), has announced new cost-effective professional development bundles for teachers, school leaders and staff, acutely focused on key 2025 issues. These innovative new bundles allow teachers to access more professional learning for less cost.

Bundles are priced at $400 per pack and address top areas of Enrollment & Admission ; Curriculum & Sustainability ; DEI & Social Justice ; and Finance & Budgeting . Each bundle includes 3-4 asynchronous professional development courses to help schools navigate those core topics.

"Schools and educators are facing many challenges in 2025," says Dr. Dana Watts, ISS Director of Learning, Research, & Outreach. "Our goal is to provide them with tools, actionable materials, and practical guidance to help them be successful. Thousands of educators take our virtual courses each year, so creating these Power Packs for just $400 gives an easy bite-sized option for more educators and school administrators."

ISS introduced these bundles after considerable success with its Professional Growth Bundle , as well as its increasingly popular ISS EDUlearn® Passport , which provides full access to 100+ courses to entire school staff. ISS is well known on the international stage from its large ISS EDUrecruit® staffing services which connect experienced educators with quality international schools around the world who are seeking to fill teaching and staff positions.

"We want to be here for teachers when they need us most," says Watts. "It is core to our mission."

ISS EDUlearn® professional development courses aim to teach practical skills to educators and school support staff in schools around the globe. From how to better manage your school's admissions strategies and operations to help with curriculum, ISS EDUlearn® has courses for all school staff.

For more information, visit https://www.iss.edu/services/professional-development .

About International Schools Services (ISS)

International Schools Services (ISS), a nonprofit established in 1955, works with more than 1200 K-12 schools and tens of thousands of educators each year across its suite of services, creating one of the largest global footprints in international education support.

