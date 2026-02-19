Exciting Update: Section El Beso Transitions to Exclusive Privilege Area at Ocean Coral & Turquesa

PUERTO MORELOS, Mexico, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Signature Resorts proudly announces an important update at Ocean Coral & Turquesa. Beginning May 1, 2026, the section currently known as El Beso Adults Only will transition into our exclusive Privilege concept, introducing an upgraded experience available to guests seeking added exclusivity.

Enhanced Privilege Area at Ocean Coral & Turquesa

While the new Privilege area will be open to both adults and families, Ocean Coral & Turquesa highlights that the exclusive beachfront Privilege pool areas will maintain a more sophisticated approach. This area offers an exclusive atmosphere, Balinese beds, and carefully curated activities designed for guests seeking relaxation and comfort. For families traveling with children, the resort's main pools and Jelly area will continue to deliver a vibrant experience filled with fun, entertainment, and excitement—ensuring that everyone can enjoy the resort in a way that best suits their travel style.

The new Privilege area will feature:

Privilege Suites equipped with premium amenities, including slippers, bathrobes, and exclusive in-room details.

Enhanced in-room services designed for greater comfort and convenience

Priority access to à la carte restaurants throughout the resort.

Privilege guests enjoy access to exclusive beach and pool areas with ocean-view Balinese beds and personalized service.

The experience is further elevated by exclusive restaurant and bars, such as Bistro, Privilege Lounge, among others throughout the resort.

Full Privilege Program benefits, consistent with those offered throughout the Ocean Signature Resorts chain.

"With this update, we reinforce our product differentiation and align Ocean Coral & Turquesa with the strategic vision of Ocean Signature Resorts for 2026. Our goal is to provide more consistent, personalized, and memorable experiences at every property. We appreciate your continued partnership as we introduce this new chapter of excellence at Ocean Coral & Turquesa."

About Ocean Coral & Turquesa

Ocean Coral & Turquesa is a five-star beachfront resort located in Mexico's Riviera Maya, in the Puerto Morelos area between Cancun and Playa del Carmen. Known for its Caribbean vibe and all-inclusive concept, the resort offers a vacation experience that blends relaxation, entertainment, and high-end services in a tropical setting.

Guests can enjoy a diverse culinary offering with restaurants and bars, along with swimming pools, a kids' water park, a five-lane bowling alley, direct beach access, and activities tailored to different travel styles.

The resort also features the Despacio Spa Centre, the Dive It! diving center, sports options, and a full entertainment program, as well as upgraded accommodations and enhanced services through Privilege for those seeking added comfort and exclusivity. With an atmosphere that balances laid-back relaxation and lively energy, Ocean Coral & Turquesa is a standout choice for couples, groups, and families looking to experience the best of the Mexican Caribbean.

SOURCE OCEAN SIGNATURE RESORTS