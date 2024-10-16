Exclusive Britannia Silver Coins from The Royal Mint Now Available Only from Birch Gold Group

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch Gold Group is thrilled to announce the launch of two exclusive, fixed-mintage coins direct from the UK's The Royal Mint: 1/2 oz and 5 oz silver Britannia coins . These iconic coins represent a significant addition to the prestigious Britannia series, celebrated for its beauty, security, and historical significance.

The Britannia series, first introduced in 1997, has since become instantly-recognized and prized worldwide. Since 2021, all Britannias feature four intrinsic security elements designed into every coin – ensuring authenticity and at-a-glance verification. It's no wonder the Britannia series is known as "The World's Most Visually-Secure Coins."

"Being named exclusive distributor of these unique Britannia silver coins is truly an honor," said Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold Group. "The Royal Mint has entrusted us to connect our customers with a thousand-year-old tradition of craftsmanship – and that's a first for an American gold IRA company."

First minted for 2025, these silver Britannia coins feature the new portrait of King Charles III. The reverse showcases Philip Nathan's iconic depiction of Britannia, the "Lady Liberty" of England, the spirit of strength and steadfastness celebrated in the British Isles.

These exclusive Britannia silver coins are more than assets. Each is a testament to over eleven centuries of British history and heritage. The new Britannias are minted in 0.999 pure silver and are eligible for Precious Metals IRA purchase, giving customers the opportunity to diversify their retirement savings with world-class silver coins they can't get anywhere else.

To learn more about the exclusive 1/2 oz and 5 oz Britannia silver coins, along with other exciting precious metals products offered by Birch Gold Group, visit www.birchgold.com or call (800) 355-2116.

About Birch Gold Group

Birch Gold Group is a leading dealer of physical precious metals in the United States. Founded in 2003, Birch Gold Group has become a trusted partner for over 34,000 American families seeking to diversify their savings with physical precious metals. Birch Gold Group is recognized for its exemplary reputation and maintains top ratings with the Better Business Bureau, Business Consumer Alliance and other reputable customer feedback platforms.

