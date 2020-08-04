Exclusive: EWTN News Nightly Anchor Tracy Sabol's Interview With President Donald J. Trump Airs Tonight
Aug 04, 2020, 17:07 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN News Nightly Anchor Tracy Sabol conducted an exclusive interview with President Donald J. Trump this morning live from the Roosevelt Room in the West Wing of the White House. The interview will air at 6 p.m. ET, Tuesday (tonight), Aug.4, with a re-air at 9:10 p.m. ET.
Said Sabol: "We covered the economic recovery, COVID-19, the opening of schools, and violence against churches – so tune in!"
Clips and a transcript, embargoed until 6:15 p.m. EDT airing, will be made available via the contact listed above. Credit must be made to EWTN News Nightly.
