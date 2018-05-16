Exclusive: EWTN To Air 14th Annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast

"EWTN News Nightly" Anchor Lauren Ashburn will host the two-hour event live from the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. beginning at 7 a.m. ET. According to organizers, the events will include a keynote address by Kansas Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann, as well as remarks from a "special guest."

"EWTN has been proud to collaborate with the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast for many years in bringing the event to an audience well beyond Washington, D.C.," said EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw. "This is an important occasion each year for Catholics to come together to invoke God's blessing upon our country, our citizens, and our political leaders. The prayer breakfast and the events surrounding it are a reminder to the world that we need God to navigate safely through these increasingly contentious and perilous times."

The keynote speech by Archbishop Naumann, chair of the Kansas Catholic Conference and chair-elect of the U.S. Bishops' Pro-Life Committee, is sure to be a newsmaker.

The courageous and outspoken Archbishop "has spearheaded efforts to restrict abortion in Kansas, and is well-known for challenging Catholic politicians espousing pro-choice positions," according to Catholic News Agency (CNA).

Last year, CNA continues, Archbishop Naumann cut ties with the Girl Scouts, saying that the organization was "no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel." Parishes are instead encouraged to start troops of American Heritage Girls, an alternative scouting organization.

The National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, which began in 2004, is nonpartisan and people of all faiths are invited to attend. Past keynote speakers include Cardinal Robert Sarah and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 37th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 275 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; the largest Catholic website in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

