Exclusive Historical Futures Options Data Now Available from Barchart

News provided by

Barchart

31 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology solutions, announces the expansion of its comprehensive market data inventory with historical futures options data (options on futures).  This exclusive data is available through Barchart's Market Replay service and reinforces Barchart's commitment to delivering comprehensive and advanced market data solutions to empower traders, analysts, and financial institutions.

Barchart's Market Replay service is a powerful solution for traders, analysts and businesses to access historical point-in-time market data. With the addition of historical futures options data covering end-of-day prices, Greeks and other essential metadata, users can now harness this exclusive data for in-depth analysis, risk evaluation, and informed decision-making across options on futures markets.  Barchart's coverage extends back to the early 2000s for options on futures historical market data from CME Group, ICE, Euronext, Eurex and other futures exchanges.

"Market Replay is an enterprise data service that equips firms with extensive historical data delivered on-demand and as a managed service," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda.  "The addition of twenty plus years of historical options on futures across global futures markets is an exclusive data set that has not been widely available.  Bringing this product to market supports additional opportunities for market analysis and research across trading, investing and risk management," added Haraburda.

Barchart's Historical Futures Options data can be delivered via API or flat file. To view our historical coverage for option data, please visit our data catalog.  To learn more about Market Replay and accessing Historical Futures Options data, please visit our website.

About Barchart
Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

SOURCE Barchart

Also from this source

Barchart Announces Market Data Integration with ChartIQ

KRM22's Global Risk Platform Integrates Market Data Coverage through Strategic Collaboration with Barchart

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.