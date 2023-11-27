Exclusive Holland America Line Offer Provides Onboard Credit to New Jersey Residents for 2024 Europe Cruises

News provided by

Holland America Line

27 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

Guests can receive onboard credit of up to $100 per stateroom and combine with limited-time air credit

SEATTLE , Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey residents planning their 2024 European vacations can now make their money go further with a Holland America Line cruise. When booking through Jan. 31, Holland America Line will provide $50 in onboard credit for the first and second guest in a stateroom when booking select European departures sailing in 2024. This promotion can also be combined with a $500 air credit offer for the first and second guest in a stateroom and Holland America Line's "Have It All" premium package which provides even more amenities, like shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.

Those booking with the promotional offer can choose from Europe voyages that span from seven to 35 days while spending more time ashore with overnight ports and late-evening departures throughout the Baltic, British Isles, Canary Islands, French and Spanish rivieras, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. Cruises sail from April to November on perfectly sized ships while exploring ports in nearly 30 countries such as Iceland, Norway, Wales, Portugal, Spain and beyond.

"For residents of New Jersey, the time is now to book a European cruise. With up to $100 in onboard credit per cabin, a credit for airfare and options like our premium 'Have it All' package, guests can make their money go further while exploring all the region has to offer," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

Cruise fares for sailings in Europe start at $815 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on X, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog.   

About Holland America Line
Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL andNYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

CONTACT:







Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord

PHONE:







800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

EMAIL:







[email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line

Also from this source

Exclusive Holland America Line Offer Provides Onboard Credit to Nevada Residents for 2024 Europe Cruises

Exclusive Holland America Line Offer Provides Onboard Credit to Nevada Residents for 2024 Europe Cruises

Nevada residents planning their 2024 European vacations can now make their money go further with a Holland America Line cruise. When booking through...
Exclusive Holland America Line Offer Provides Onboard Credit to Massachusetts Residents for 2024 Europe Cruises

Exclusive Holland America Line Offer Provides Onboard Credit to Massachusetts Residents for 2024 Europe Cruises

Massachusetts residents planning their 2024 European vacations can now make their money go further with a Holland America Line cruise. When booking...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Travel

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.