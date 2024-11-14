Exclusive New Topgolf Sonic the Hedgehog™ Game to Launch at all Topgolf Venues Across the U.S.

Game Details

Topgolf meets the fast-paced action of Sonic in the new in-venue game, as super fans of all skill levels go head-to-head in iconic virtual Sonic environments, Green Hill Zone and Sky Sanctuary, to hit springs, collect rings and destroy badniks. The experience utilizes Topgolf's proprietary Toptracer ball-tracing technology to blend the physical act of hitting a golf ball with digitally watching popular characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy track shots and collect rings as Players climb to the top of the leaderboard. Watch the trailer here!

Player Offer: Play for Free!

Topgolf is leveling up the fun with an exclusive Player offer for Sonic fans everywhere! Walk in and collect 30 minutes of free play time by using the redeemable code at www.topgolf.com/FREE. Restrictions and exclusions apply, please see here for more information.

Integrated Advertising Campaign

To kick off this launch, Topgolf is introducing its latest advertising campaign where Sonic the Hedgehog meets families and friends in the Topgolf bay to play the new game. The global campaign launches on Nov. 14 across national and local streaming, digital and social channels. The campaign assets were developed in partnership with Topgolf's creative agency of record, Anomaly, as well as Topgolf's internal creative team. See all the current spots here.

Exclusive Merchandise

Players can power up their game with exclusive, limited-edition merchandise available for purchase at all U.S. and Glasgow Topgolf venues. Sonic the Hedgehog-themed hats, sweatshirts and t-shirts – available in adult and youth sizes – feature Sonic himself holding Topgolf's newest club, The Sure Thing.

What They Said

"At Topgolf, we believe in the unlimited power of play and creating moments of joy for everyone who steps into our venues," said Topgolf Chief Brand Officer Geoff Cottrill. "The multi-generational appeal of Sonic's iconic energy and speed gives our Players a fresh, playful way to just have a little fun together with friends and family. The new Sonic game in partnership with Sega absolutely takes the Topgolf experience to the next level."

"Through our collaboration with Topgolf, we've created a game that both the Sonic and Topgolf communities are going to love," exclaimed Ivo Gerscovich, Senior Vice President and Chief Business and Brand Officer of Sonic, Head of SEGA Brands." The Sonic franchise continues to extend across the transmedia landscape, and we look forward to seeing everyone experience the final product at Topgolf venues globally."

Learn more and book your reservation today at www.topgolf.com/sonic.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ outdoor Topgolf venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile game and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

About SEGA of America, Inc.

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative interactive entertainment experiences for console, PC, mobile and emerging platforms. In 2020, SEGA ranked #1 among Metacritic's Annual Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog, Like a Dragon™, Virtua Fighter™, Super Monkey Ball™, and Phantasy Star Online™, along with Atlus' Persona™ and Shin Megami Tensei™ series. Since its debut more than three decades ago, Sonic has become a pop culture icon featured in dozens of games, TV series, and movies. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit www.sega.com.

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

