Topgolf Launches 'Holiday Help' Hotline for Failed Office Parties

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Not looking forward to another lackluster office holiday party? Feeling a bit Scrooge-ish about it? Now through Dec. 15, Topgolf is inviting Players (that's you!) to share their worst office holiday party experience for a chance to win a free event worth $2,500.

According to recent surveys, roughly 64% of workers have stopped going to their company holiday parties or say they have regrets about their holiday conduct in the past. In response, Topgolf has launched a nationwide "Holiday Help" text line to offer Players a judgment-free space to vent. Workers from across the country will have the chance to submit their dull, fluorescent-lit break-room gatherings for a shot at winning a Topgolf event that actually delivers fun.

Participants can text "HOLIDAYHELP" to 68633* to learn how to share – anonymously, of course – why their office party needs an upgrade. After texting, they'll receive a link to Topgolf.com/HolidayHelp, where they can drop their honest (and hilarious) takes on why their holiday office party missed the mark.

Topgolf will then post select anonymous entries on social media and the Holiday Help campaign site for public enjoyment, because nothing says "season's greetings" like a little shared commiseration.

This isn't just any prize; it's a full-blown soirée. At the end of the entry window, 25 winners will score a $2,500 Topgolf event credit covering food, drinks and two hours of play – all on Topgolf. Parties can be booked through Dec. 31, 2026, giving winners plenty of time to make merry.

"Let's be honest; most office holiday parties are one gingerbread cookie away from being a mandatory meeting," said Josh Belkin, Topgolf SVP of Revenue Management & Player Engagement. "We all know the drill – awkward small talk, mystery dip on the buffet, everyone counting down to escape. At Topgolf, we flip that. We make it actually fun to mingle, laugh and connect. It's the kind of holiday party people want to RSVP 'yes' to – and actually mean it."

Topgolf's holiday party setup is built for pure fun – because no matter how you celebrate, you're better off at Topgolf when there's something for everyone. Imagine: No forced cheer, awkward karaoke or stale party vibes; only climate-controlled hitting bays, chef-crafted menus, full-service bars, dedicated event staff and game play reign supreme. It's a party vibe that works for everyone – no matter if you're a pro or you've never held a club.

We handle the details; you bring the team. From customizable food and drink packages to side-by-side bays, live leaderboards, and optional extras like Topgolf Coach lessons or gifts for guests, celebrations are tailor-made for laughter, connection and holiday joy.

Learn more about Topgolf events and how to book your next team outing at www.Topgolf.com/events.

