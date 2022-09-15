Exclusive OtterBox Protection for the new iPhone 14 lineup

-MagSafe Compatible Cases Available Now-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get MagSafe-compatible cases for the new iPhone 14 lineup now from OtterBox, the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. 1 These exclusive designs are available only at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com .

Slim, colorful phone case specially designed for iPhone and Apple MagSafe technology, Figura Series protects your phone and displays your artistic side. The ultra-slim profile slips easily into pockets and the one-piece case is easy to install. The flexible, soft-touch material offers a comfortable grip and raised edges guard your screen and camera. Choose Figura Series and express yourself with a protective work of art. Get MagSafe-compatible cases for the new iPhone 14 lineup now from OtterBox.

OtterBox takes the phone case to the next level with the sophisticated styling of Figura Series.2 A clear case featuring a hydro-graphic pattern, Figura Series becomes a mobile piece of art for your new iPhone. The artwork was made using a paint-pouring process in which alcohol ink is poured into rubbing alcohol, causing the color to 'bloom.' The color is then gently directed using air flow to create the final design.

"We're excited to offer Figura Series to further protect the already durable design of the new iPhone 14, and we know our customers will love the artwork and color palettes inspired by butterflies with vibrant and earthy colors," explains Samantha Fowler, OtterBox graphic illustrator and artist. "Abstract art is best when it just happens and you don't control it. I was looking for a medium that you can't control too much, and I wanted to have a hazy transparency to really let the design of the new iPhone 14 shine."

Lumen Series is a similarly striking, yet understated option.2 This slim iPhone case is clear with just a pop of color along the grippy edges and a subtle metallic ombre gradient and metallic MagSafe ring that perfectly complements the new iPhone models.

All Apple-exclusive OtterBox phone cases are MagSafe compatible, allowing you to expand your mobile ecosystem seamlessly with the integrated magnet array. Complete the protective package with an Amplify Glass Glare Guard screen protector, featuring optimization for outdoor lighting. Amplify Glass Glare Guard screen protector purchased at Apple retail receive a complimentary installation with Apple's Screen Protection Applicator.

These cases and screen protectors are all available now only at Apple retail, apple.com and coming soon to otterbox.com , alongside a variety of OtterBox MagSafe chargers and power banks.

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. 1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

