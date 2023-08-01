Exclusive Themed Cruise Featuring Original Mythbusters Co-Host Adam Savage Sets Sail on Discovery Princess November 25-29

Savage to Launch New Eight-Part Video Series Highlighting Marvels and Construction of Groundbreaking Sun Princess on His Popular 'Tested' YouTube Channel

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A playground at sea for curious minds awaits on a specially themed cruise hosted by Adam Savage, original co-host of Discovery Channel's series MythBusters and godparent to Discovery Princess. The cruise sets sail onboard Discovery Princess, November 25-29, 2023, from the Port of Los Angeles for a four-day West Coast Getaway to San Diego and Ensenada.  

Adam Savage, original co-host of Discovery Channel’s series MythBusters and godparent to Discovery Princess
On sale now, guests will have the exciting opportunity to meet Savage, learn about his career through several hosted activities and even get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Discovery Princess with Savage as guide. More details about this themed cruise can be found at www.princess.com/cruise-with-adam-savage.  

In addition, Savage is launching an exclusive video series that takes viewers on a fascinating up-close-and-personal journey of the astonishing wonders of Sun Princess, the cruise line's latest marvel that is currently under construction and set to debut in early 2024. Shot aboard Sun Princess at the Fincantieri shipyard, the first video is the series is available now and reveals never-before-seen glimpses of the groundbreaking Dome and Sphere features, as the series reveals the ship's birth from the ground up.  Airing on his popular "Tested" channel on YouTube, with more than 6.3 million subscribers, the engaging series can be viewed at www.youtube.com/tested.

"When I was asked what part of the ship I wanted to see during the christening of Discovery Princess in 2022, I chose the engine room and spent five hours learning about how the many complex systems onboard are able to efficiently -- and almost invisibly -- service thousands of customers' needs. The scale of it is staggering," said Savage. "The engineering of these ships, including Sun Princess, is riveting to me. Fresh off an Alaska cruise on Discovery Princess myself, I can't wait to meet fellow passengers and share all the exciting below-deck technology I've learned about in science and engineering in general and cruise ships in particular. Also, I absolutely LOVE trivia – it's going to be a fun time."

Adam Savage theme cruise activities include:

  • Introduction at Sailaway Party  
  • Q&A presentation in the Princess Theater  
  • Meet & Greets with guests for photo opportunities
  • Exclusive glimpse into the heart of the ship as Savage personally guides guests through the theater, laundry, galley, and more on a Guided Ship Tour (reservations onboard; fee applies). 
  • Specialty dinners, hosted by Savage (may be reserved onboard; fee applies)
  • Hosted Trivia Game Experience 
  • Camp Discovery activity tailored exclusively for younger cruisers

Savage is a special effects designer and fabricator, television personality and producer. As one of the original co-hosts of the Emmy-nominated Discovery series MythBusters, he has dedicated his life to acquiring a diverse range of skills that enable him to transform his imaginative ideas into tangible creations. Throughout his career, Savage has crafted an impressive array of projects, spanning from colossal Buddha statues and futuristic weaponry to exquisite fine-art sculptures and spacesuits. His professional journey encompasses roles such as projectionist, animator, graphic designer, carpenter, interior and stage designer, toy designer, welder, and scenic painter.

In 1993, Savage concentrated his career in the special effects industry, honing his skills through more than 100 television commercials and a dozen feature films, including Star Wars Episodes I and II, Galaxy Quest and the Matrix sequels.

In 2003, he was chosen to produce and co-host the eight-time Emmy-nominated MythBusters. Fourteen years, 279 episodes, 1,015 myths, 2,950 experiments, and 83 miles of duct tape later, that version of the series ended in March 2016. Since then, Savage has hosted MythBusters Jr. and Savage Builds, and today, he is the editor-in-chief and lead content creator at Tested.com.

In April 2022, Savage along with other Warner Bros. Discovery personalities including renowned fashion designer Randy Fenoli, esteemed chef Alex Guarnaschelli, and real estate virtuoso Page Turner officially named Discovery Princess, serving as the ship's godparents in a traditional maritime ceremony at the Port of Los Angeles.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.  

About Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK). 

