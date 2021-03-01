Exclusively revealed: The Simone Rocha x H&M campaign, shot by Tyler Mitchell and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Micheal Ward, Francesca Hayward, Kelsey Lu and Adwoa Aboah

The talents featured in the campaign are dynamic individuals whose skills, outlook and unique beauty are admired by Rocha. Actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Micheal Ward, both rising stars, appear alongside Royal Ballet Principal Dancer Francesca Hayward, the artist Faye Wei Wei, the captivating models Mouchette Bell and Aramish Mangi, and the pioneering musician Kelsey Lu – who also provides the beautiful soundtrack for the campaign film. Also featured are figures who are often present in Rocha's world, whether in her shows or images, such as the model Tess McMillan and sisters Adwoa Aboah and Kesewa Aboah, the former an activist and model, the latter an artist and model.

"I was unbelievably chuffed to be asked to be a part of this campaign. I'm a big fan of Simone's work - the big sleeves and beautiful necklines, pearls and accessories. The textiles of the clothes are so wonderful – the tulles and the beading. But they also feel really comfortable which is not always the case with fashion! Simone's whole world is really beautiful and I'd love to constantly live in her aesthetic."

Actor, Daisy Edgar-Jones

"I'm super grateful to be a part of Simone's very first men's collection and I'm a big fan of the clothing. She assembled a great cast of characters to be a part of the Simone Rocha x H&M campaign, from those of us in front of the camera, to Tyler shooting the pictures."

Actor, Micheal Ward

The campaign was shot at the historic Great Dixter house and gardens in Northiam, East Sussex, England and shows the stages of a meal and the rituals that come with sharing food and free time; the preparation and planning, the washing and table-laying, the presentation of fresh produce, the eventual relaxation.

The campaign was created with the help of a number of Rocha's long-term collaborators; stylist Robbie Spencer, make-up artist Thomas De Kluyver and hair stylist Cyndia Harvey. The set design was created by David White and nods to the tactile installations that have become a signature within Rocha's stores and images, and the sweeping panels of fabric that often appear within Mitchell's images.

"I wanted the campaign to capture the spirit and community of the cast as well as the collection itself. Asking Tyler and all the inspiring individuals featured to explore the natural relationships between friends, nature, family, and femininity. Creating something natural, playful, and poetic set in the beautiful Great Dixter."

Simone Rocha

"I think Simone Rocha is the perfect designer to offer this collection in this moment, and the individuals in this campaign really capture her open, vibrant vision of fashion and beauty. Simone understands the power of clothing for dreaming, but creates collections that feels very down-to-earth, very aware of the realities of people's lives. I hope this collection and campaign will offer a moment's escapism, but also conjure happy memories, and a sense of hope for when we can all be close again."

Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection, featuring womenswear, menswear and childrenswear will be available on hm.com beginning March 11th.

