URUMQI, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the command to start, 152 vehicles and nearly 300 competitors of 74 teams from around the world embarked on a 7,500-kilometer extreme journey as the 2026 China Taklimakan Rally, exclusively sponsored by the Aipao racing fuel brand by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), officially kicked off on May 16 in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China.

Exclusively Sponsored by Sinopec’s Aipao Racing Fuel, the 2026 China Taklimakan Rally Kicks Off in Urumqi, China.

Spanning 17 days, this year's rally sets a new distance record as it traverses northern and southern Xinjiang. The route begins in Urumqi, passes through Turpan, Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Hotan, and Kashi, and concludes in Aksu. Competitors will tackle extreme terrain, including the vast Taklimakan Desert and the rugged canyons of the Tianshan Mountains.

Aipao 103, China's first domestically developed racing fuel by Sinopec, is the official fuel for the China Taklimakan Rally. With an RON exceeding 103, the fuel offers four core advantages of anti-knock performance, environmental friendliness, high combustion efficiency, and safety. Designed for extreme racing conditions, it fills a long-standing gap in China's high-performance racing fuel market and marks a major milestone for Sinopec and China's refining industry toward world-class standards.

Chen Yanbin, director and senior vice president of Sinopec, highlighted Xinjiang's strategic role as the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the rally's status as a world-class off-road event.

"Guided by our commitment to 'Clean Energy, Better Life,' Sinopec continues to sponsor the rally through the Aipao brand, delivering comprehensive fuel assurance for China's motorsport," said Chen. "Going forward, we will deepen the integration of energy, sports, and tourism to drive high-quality growth in Xinjiang and contribute to the Belt and Road Initiative."

To ensure seamless operations, Sinopec has comprehensively upgraded its energy support system, deploying over 40 mobile refueling points along the route. An innovative "fixed + mobile" dual-mode strategy guarantees precise, timely, and safe fuel supply—even in the most remote desert sections.

Since its launch in 2015, Aipao has earned the trust of over 10 million users with its world-class cleanliness and performance. The brand, valued at more than 18 billion yuan (approx. USD 2.64 billion), continues to lead China's fuel market in influence.

For more information, please visit http://www.sinopec.com/listco/en/.

SOURCE SINOPEC