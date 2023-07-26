EX.CO Unveils Monetization-First Online Video Platform (OVP) for Publishers Worldwide

The award-winning, AI video technology now features all advanced video management capabilities publishers need to run their entire online video strategy

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO - The Experience Company, the world's leading publisher-first video technology platform empowering publishers to own their video content and monetization strategies, today announced the official launch of its full online video platform (OVP) for global publishers. EX.CO's video technology platform now includes everything a digital publisher needs to execute a successful video strategy on 100% of their digital pages–without license fees or upfront costs–including an advanced, monetization-forward yield engine that earns 2X the revenue as legacy OVPs.

Powered by a proprietary ad server and an AI-based yield engine that prioritizes the publisher in every auction, EX.CO allows publishers to earn meaningful revenue at scale without sacrificing user experience. The platform includes real-time pricing and identity solutions for improved cookieless revenue. AI-driven contextual video recommendations were also added to the mix this past March. Now launching its full OVP, EX.CO is extremely well positioned to support publishers looking to replace their legacy OVPs with technology that delivers higher revenue via more sophisticated yield algorithms and without hefty upfront fees. Additionally, the new platform reduces the complexity of the integration process by connecting to the publisher's existing workflow, and introducing video content capabilities that reduce the reliance on manual video upload.

"In the past year, we've heard from many publishers and media groups that they want to consolidate their video solutions in accordance with supply path optimization efforts, and work with one partner that can deliver a great video experience on the page without compromising high revenue," said Tom Pachys, co-founder and CEO at EX.CO. "EX.CO's platform offers all of this to publishers and is the only 100% supply-side video solution that offers self-serve capabilities and gives publishers full control."

The new OVP now gives publishers full access to video management, video player UI, content libraries, custom players and player behavior, dynamic playlist curation and custom deployment, live feed creation, as well as video hosting, storing, transcoding, indexing, and streaming. The platform also delivers access to detailed video performance analytics and revenue, data APIs for automation, and seamless integration of a publisher's chosen content management system (CMS).

For more information about EX.CO and its all-in-one video technology platform, visit ex.co.

About EX.CO
We're EX.CO, the world's leading publisher-first video technology platform empowering publishers to own their video strategy for maximum yield. Our AI-based solutions for video management, video monetization, content automation, and video recommendation are trusted by some of the largest publishers globally including The Arena Group, CBSi, Hearst, Nasdaq, Time, and VICE Media. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City with employees located around the world, EX.CO is backed by The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North, and Firstime Ventures. For more information, visit ex.co.

