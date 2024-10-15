Execo Welcomes Eunice Tan as Chief Legal Officer

Eunice Tan, seasoned legal strategist and former Legal Director at Equiom Group, joins Execo to lead legal operations, support M&A, and drive the company's strategic growth and go-to-market initiatives.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Execo, a next-generation alternative legal services provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Eunice Tan as its Chief Legal Officer. With over 15 years of experience in global legal leadership, Eunice will oversee Execo's legal operations, support the M&A function, and play a key role in shaping the company's strategy and go-to-market initiatives for managed legal services.

Throughout her career, Eunice has been recognized for her strategic legal direction in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and risk management. Before joining Execo, she served as Legal Director for Equiom Group in Asia, where she led and implemented appropriate legal strategies and policies to mitigate legal and regulatory risks to the regulated business, and facilitated revenue generation and the creation of new service lines. Her extensive experience in corporate and commercial law, including contract management, has equipped her with the skills needed to drive Execo's legal services forward. Holding a Master of Laws from Columbia Law School, Eunice brings a unique blend of legal expertise and business acumen, positioning Execo to navigate complex legal landscapes while continuing to innovate its offerings.

"Eunice's deep legal expertise and strategic commercial approach will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our Gen-AI embedded legal services," said Patrick Linton, CEO of Execo. "She has experience in many of the countries we operate out of, like the US, Singapore and the Philippines, and her experience leading M&A functions will help us as we enter into this next phase of growth to ensure we remain at the forefront of legal managed services innovation."

"I am thrilled to join Execo at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Eunice Tan. "Execo's vision to revolutionize legal services by integrating GenAI with a customer-centric approach is both forward-thinking and transformative. With my experience in legal strategy, I am eager to help shape our legal solutions, support the company's rapid growth, and drive innovative strategies that align with the evolving needs of our clients. I look forward to contributing to Execo's continued success and helping redefine the future of legal services."

