Executive Appointments, New Products, and Partnerships Propel Continued Visier Momentum in Q2

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced highlights from the second quarter of its fiscal year, which ended July 31, 2022.

"The first half of 2022 brought new challenges to an already stressed global workforce situation, with the looming fear of a recession added to the list of concerns," said Ryan Wong, co-founder and CEO of Visier. "We're proud to play a role in helping companies make better workforce decisions to navigate these challenging times."

Visier's Q2 highlights include:

Market Momentum

Visier welcomed new enterprise customers, including a Latin American investment brokerage, a global packaging provider, an insurance provider, an international credit union, and a multinational media conglomerate.



Visier announced a strategic partnership with Deloitte . Together, Deloitte and Visier provide enterprise organizations guidance and professional services support around their people analytics journey, combining category-defining people analytics solutions with world-renowned consulting services.



Visier launched a new embedded partnership with symplr . The new offering will provide healthcare providers with insights that enable more agile and better data-driven staffing decisions.



. The new offering will provide healthcare providers with insights that enable more agile and better data-driven staffing decisions. Visier launched a free workforce benchmarking service that provides public access to over 500 different employee insights via an intuitive search-based interface. These insights are sourced from Visier's 15 million anonymized employee records.

Company Achievements

Visier announced Ian McVey joined as SVP and General Manager of EMEA. McVey brings decades of experience in the EMEA markets during a time of rapid expansion for Visier.



joined as SVP and General Manager of EMEA. McVey brings decades of experience in the EMEA markets during a time of rapid expansion for Visier. Visier expanded its Visier NOW solutions to include Recession Resilience , a focused solution designed to support organizations through turbulent market conditions, helping them to take proactive, data-driven action now, to both weather an economic downturn and prepare for the subsequent rebound.



Visier launched Workplace Dynamics , integrating the technology provided through the recent asset acquisition of Yva.ai , along with proprietary Visier technology to offer organizations the most comprehensive insights into the productivity and well-being of their employees.

Leadership Momentum

Visier launched several new reports during the second quarter, including:





" What Gen Z Workers Really Want. " Profiling what Gen Z really wants from work and their future careers—and what employers can do to keep this young cohort engaged.

" Working on vacation makes employees more likely to quit. " Surveying over 1,000 professional employees, Visier found nearly half think about quitting their job after a vacation, but if they worked during their time off that figure skyrocketed to nearly 75%.

" Boomerang employees make a comeback . " Using Visier's anonymized benchmark data, Visier reveals the truth behind employees who quit, and then return, to an organization.



" Using Visier's anonymized benchmark data, Visier reveals the truth behind employees who quit, and then return, to an organization. Visier research also launched a free monthly resignation report to the general public. Based on 15 million aggregated and anonymized records, this public data source tracks employee resignations as a bellwether of labor market health two months ahead of data available from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.



to the general public. Based on 15 million aggregated and anonymized records, this public data source tracks employee resignations as a bellwether of labor market health two months ahead of data available from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Visier launched a new podcast called " The Human Truth ." Each episode takes a closer look at a popular workforce statistic ripped from the headlines and asks: Where'd it come from? Is it true? And why should we care?

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

