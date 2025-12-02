JobKred Joins Visier's Skills OSI to Bridge APAC Skills Gaps and Align Talent Development with Tangible Business Outcomes

Talent leaders can now confidently shape an AI-ready workforce with verifiable skills intelligence

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in Workforce Intelligence, and JobKred, a leading provider of skills-based workforce transformation solutions in Asia Pacific, today announced a strategic partnership. This new alliance brings essential skills intelligence and insights, ensuring businesses can quickly address the critical gaps which are accelerated by AI adoption and a retiring workforce.

To help navigate talent shortages and the rapid shift to AI, organizations must first build a resilient workforce. That journey starts with clearly mapping existing skills and precisely addressing deficiencies.

This new partnership delivers those capabilities to APAC organizations, combining Visier's advanced workforce analytics with JobKred's verified skills platform. Leaders can now gain the clarity to transition to a skills-based workforce model and drive measurable business outcomes. The solution enables the proactive reduction of skills gaps and ensures every talent decision is data-driven, maximizing L&D ROI and boosting employee retention.

"The shift to a skills-based organization is a critical competitive advantage in today's dynamic market, and it begins with data-driven clarity," said Lee Boon Huat, SVP, Growth & Strategy, Visier APAC. "Our partnership with JobKred is a direct response to the rising demand in APAC for solutions that bridge people analytics and career growth. By combining Visier's actionable insights with JobKred's skills data, we empower leaders to cultivate a truly adaptable workforce."

This integrated solution will enable HR and business leaders to:

Identify Critical Skill Gaps: Use advanced analytics to pinpoint current and future skills shortages based on business strategy and external market trends.

Use advanced analytics to pinpoint current and future skills shortages based on business strategy and external market trends. Personalize Employee Growth: Guide employees toward relevant learning pathways and career moves that align with both their aspirations and organisational needs.

Guide employees toward relevant learning pathways and career moves that align with both their aspirations and organisational needs. Measure Transformation ROI: Quantify the impact of skills development programs on key business outcomes, including productivity and retention.

"Asia Pacific is at a pivotal moment. Companies know they need to move to skills-based models but often lack the data and tools to make it happen," said Gary Gan, CEO and Co-Founder, JobKred. "This partnership between JobKred and Visier gives organizations in the region the end-to-end capabilities to make workforce transformation real, measurable, and scalable. By combining JobKred's skills intelligence with Visier's workforce analytics, we're laying the foundation for a skills-first future, where talent decisions are powered by data, and every upskilling investment is linked to tangible business outcome."

Discover the types of valuable skill insights that Visier generates from JobKred data at: https://www.visier.com/solutions/skills .

About JobKred

In an era of accelerating changes and talent shortages, organizations require more than just data—they need verifiable skills intelligence to confidently transform their workforce. JobKred is a Skills Intelligence and Workforce Readiness Platform built to solve the triple challenge of skill gaps, retention, and workforce agility.

By delivering credible, evidence-based skills data and powerful AI-driven insights, JobKred enables confident, strategic workforce decisions. Our platform supports a skills-first transformation by precisely mapping workforce capabilities and designing clear career and learning pathways. This is achieved through validated skills frameworks, AI-driven career guidance, and targeted talent deployment, and ensures organizations can proactively develop their people and boost retention—building a workforce prepared for tomorrow's challenges. As a trusted partner to nearly 2,000 enterprises and an official technology partner to the Singapore Government for national workforce initiatives, JobKred brings deep and specialized expertise across the APAC market.

To learn more, visit jobkred.com

About Visier

Visier is the global leader in Workforce Intelligence that powers every people decision. Our award-winning, agentic AI technology surfaces the insights leaders need to plan, decide, and act with confidence in the moments that matter most. As the market leader in people analytics, workforce planning, organizational design, and manager effectiveness solutions, we fuel smarter decision-making for organizations across the globe. Our mission is to help businesses lead with insight at scale as they continuously transform.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, we have over 65,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Domino's Pizza, Experian, Amgen, eBay, and Ford Motor Company.

Discover more at visier.com .

