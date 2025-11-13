The Visier 2026 Trends Report Reveals How AI Will Redefine Leadership, Workforce Strategy, and the Human Element of Business

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in Workforce Intelligence and AI solutions, today released its anticipated report Trends 2026: The Business Case for Humans in the AI Era , revealing the five defining trends CHROs need to pay attention to that will shape how organizations lead, plan, and thrive in the age of artificial intelligence.

As AI adoption accelerates, this report acknowledges the widespread concerns and deep uncertainty about humanity's role in an increasingly automated world. It also puts the spotlight on leaders and managers in organizations, who will carry the torch in engaging with AI technologies responsibly, and leading their workforces towards gaining a better understanding of the usefulness of AI at work. By providing actionable and strategic considerations for CHROs and business executives, this report serves as a powerful reminder that understanding, not avoidance, is the antidote to AI fear.

"AI is transforming the workplace at lightning speed, but humans remain the catalyst for innovation, creativity, and connection," said Andrea Derler Ph.D., Principal of Research and Value at Visier. "Our new report calls on business and HR leaders to double down on human leadership and empower managers to embrace AI as a collaborator while reimagining the tech stack they work with every day. Companies that use AI to strengthen their people, not sideline them,e will lead in performance and profitability. And ultimately will be set up to sustain and succeed no matter the external forces at play."

The Visier 2026 Trends Report emphasizes a single, urgent message for the C-suite: as technology advances, the organizations that thrive will be those that equip their people, most especially their managers, with AI tools designed to amplify human potential. Insights derived from useful business and people data delivered in the flow of work through powerful AI will be invaluable for business performance.

5 key trends for the upcoming year include:

1. The Manager Experience Will Be the New Employee Experience: Frontline managers will be the bridge between strategy and execution, using AI tools like Visier's recently announced Manager Agent to access real-time data, automate administrative work, and focus on coaching and engagement.

2. AI Will be First Mate, Not Captain: AI should augment, not replace, human capability. Organizations that define clear, ROI-driven use cases for AI, such as workforce planning and talent optimization, will outperform those that adopt AI without purpose.

3. Workforce Planning Will Shift From Hobby to Critical Capability: As AI reshapes jobs, leaders must move from reactive layoffs to proactive, data-driven workforce planning. Strategic alignment of skills, people, and business needs will be a critical determinant of organizational health.

4. GenAI Will Extend the Reach of People Analytics: Generative AI is democratizing data access. Through Visier's AI assistant Vee, leaders can ask questions in plain language and receive instant, data-informed insights, helping everyone from HR to finance make smarter, faster decisions.

5. The HR Solution Stack Will Be Under Pressure: HR leaders are not just looking at their existing tech stack, they're reimagining their entire solution stack. This is driven by three pressures, including the need to account for and integrate AI capabilities, economic and cost considerations, and the need to ensure the HR architecture fits into the broader enterprise architecture being redefined by AI. The entire foundation is "up in the air," creating an environment where a total reimagining is necessary.

"AI is rewriting the rules of business, but leadership is what determines whether those changes create chaos or progress," said Paul Rubenstein, Chief CHRO Evangelist and Chief Customer Officer at Visier. "The question for 2026 isn't whether companies will adopt AI, it's happening whether intentionally or not. The real tipping point is whether they'll use it wisely. The organizations that win will be the ones relying on data insights and AI in the flow of work to guide better human decisions, not automate them."

To explore all five trends and learn how leading organizations are preparing their people for the AI era, read the report Visier Trends 2026: The Business Case for Humans in the AI Era

