Executive Function Day at the Georgia Capitol Recognized on March 25, 2026

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25th, we celebrated Executive Function Day at the Georgia Capitol. Lawmakers heard directly from the students, educators, families, and advocates who see firsthand how Executive Function skills shape student success—in the classroom and beyond. This year, we recognized Executive Function Day at the Georgia Capitol with joint resolutions: House Resolution HR 1696 and Senate Resolution 802. This momentous occasion marks the third year that such recognition has been granted, affirming the growing awareness of the significance of teaching Executive Function skills for students to graduate well-prepared for college and careers.

Executive Function is the set of cognitive skills like mental flexibility, organization, focus and independent learning, that empower our students with the foundational skills they need to succeed in everyday life. Well-developed Executive Function skills allow students to manage their goals, organize their tasks, persist when things are difficult, cope with the unexpected, and adapt with creativity so they can achieve their self-set goals and be their best in the face of learning barriers or life's most difficult circumstances. While often overlooked in educational curriculum and professional development, these teachable skills play a fundamental role in achieving success in school, work, community, and personal endeavors.

The adoption of these Executive Function joint resolutions not only acknowledges the importance of Executive Function but also serves as a call to action for increased awareness and support for teaching all students these vital skills. By designating a day to honor Executive Function, Georgia is leading the nation with this proactive step towards fostering a culture of understanding and empowerment for all citizens, bringing together school leaders, teachers, mental health experts, researchers, policymakers, and change makers to advocate for specific topics connected to Executive Function. Recognizing Executive Function Day highlights the interconnectedness of cognitive skills, mental health and overall well-being. In a world where the demands of daily life continue to grow, nurturing and explicitly teaching Executive Function abilities is essential for helping people navigate challenges and pursue goals effectively.

The support for this resolution in the Georgia House of Representatives and the Georgia Senate reflects a bipartisan commitment to promoting Executive Function skills including support for the role of Executive Function in teaching reading comprehension, literacy, math, and science, and increasing workforce readiness. It sends a powerful message that investing in the cognitive skills of individuals of all ages is an investment in the future prosperity of Georgians and Georgia's economy.

"We're building a culture of teaching Executive Function throughout the country. We're helping educational leaders imagine the possibilities when we invest in proactive Executive Function training to teach ALL of our students the underlying Executive Function skills they need to build resiliency. It was a tremendous day and we made meaningful impact. The conversations were thoughtful. The stories were compelling. The energy in the gold dome made it clear that strengthening Executive Function in Georgia's schools is a top educational priority," shared Sucheta Kamath, Executive Function Specialist.

"There is also strong evidence showing that explicitly teaching students Executive Function skills improves learning capacity and reduces the lifelong consequences of mental health illness. We can teach students these much needed skills such as focus and cognitive strategies for effectively controlling their behaviors, to improve outcomes and wellness. Strengthening our students' Executive Function skills is proactive and preventative. It should be viewed as a critical component of the continuum of lifelong learning, literacy, health and wellbeing in our schools, homes, and communities."

For more information on Executive Function Day and initiatives to support cognitive skill development, please visit: https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com.

About Sucheta Kamath: Sucheta Kamath, an ed-tech entrepreneur, is an internationally known Executive Function Specialist, the Founder and CEO of ExQ®, a two-time TEDx speaker, an award-winning speech-language pathologist, a Podcast Host of Full PreFrontal: Exposing the Mysteries of Executive Function, and a Professor of Practice at the Amrita University in India where she teaches a graduate level course on "Impact of Executive Function Over the Lifespan." Learn more about Sucheta Kamath at https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com/mission/sucheta-kamath/

SOURCE ExQ