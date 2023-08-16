Executive Home Care Advocates For Enhanced Senior Care On National Senior Citizens Day

News provided by

Executive Home Care

16 Aug, 2023, 09:09 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Senior Citizens Day, observed on August 21st, Executive Home Care, a leader in in-home care services, is using its platform to push for improved senior care policies and resources across the nation.

"National Senior Citizens Day is more than just a day of recognition for our elders," stated Kevin Porter, Brand President of Executive Home Care. "It's an opportunity for us to highlight the ongoing efforts being made to enhance senior care in our country. This includes striving for improved legislation and resources to better serve our seniors."

Among the advocates leading the charge is Executive Home Care Stratford, CT franchisee, Michael Savoie. Last year, Michael was appointed by a state senator to serve on a task force dedicated to improving the Connecticut home healthcare industry. His proposal to transition home care from the Department of Consumer Protection to the Department of Public Health is now part of a bill before the senate. This marks a significant step towards better care for the elderly.

"Michael's activism exemplifies the commitment we have at Executive Home Care in advocating for our seniors," Porter added. "His passion and dedication serve as a powerful testament to our mission."

"As we commemorate National Senior Citizens Day, it's essential to underscore our collective responsibility towards our seniors," said Tim Hadley, CEO of Evive Brands. "At Evive, we fully support Executive Home Care's commitment to enhanced senior care. Our mission is to elevate standards and create a more compassionate, efficient care system for our older adults."

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that by 2060, nearly one in four Americans will be 65 years or older. With the growing senior population, there's a pressing need for reform and improvement in senior care services. Executive Home Care's advocacy work is even more critical in light of these projections.

Executive Home Care is part of the Evive Brands family, providing exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation. Committed to the well-being and dignity of their clients, Executive Home Care is a trusted partner for families seeking quality in-home care for their loved ones.

For more information, please visit www.executivehomecare.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care

Also from this source

Executive Home Care Honors National Parents Day, Stresses Importance Of In-Home Care

Executive Home Care Honors Its Frontline Heroes During National Nursing Assistants Week

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.