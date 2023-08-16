Executive Home Care Advocates For Enhanced Senior Care On National Senior Citizens Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Senior Citizens Day, observed on August 21st, Executive Home Care, a leader in in-home care services, is using its platform to push for improved senior care policies and resources across the nation.

"National Senior Citizens Day is more than just a day of recognition for our elders," stated Kevin Porter, Brand President of Executive Home Care. "It's an opportunity for us to highlight the ongoing efforts being made to enhance senior care in our country. This includes striving for improved legislation and resources to better serve our seniors."

Among the advocates leading the charge is Executive Home Care Stratford, CT franchisee, Michael Savoie. Last year, Michael was appointed by a state senator to serve on a task force dedicated to improving the Connecticut home healthcare industry. His proposal to transition home care from the Department of Consumer Protection to the Department of Public Health is now part of a bill before the senate. This marks a significant step towards better care for the elderly.

"Michael's activism exemplifies the commitment we have at Executive Home Care in advocating for our seniors," Porter added. "His passion and dedication serve as a powerful testament to our mission."

"As we commemorate National Senior Citizens Day, it's essential to underscore our collective responsibility towards our seniors," said Tim Hadley, CEO of Evive Brands. "At Evive, we fully support Executive Home Care's commitment to enhanced senior care. Our mission is to elevate standards and create a more compassionate, efficient care system for our older adults."

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that by 2060, nearly one in four Americans will be 65 years or older. With the growing senior population, there's a pressing need for reform and improvement in senior care services. Executive Home Care's advocacy work is even more critical in light of these projections.

Executive Home Care is part of the Evive Brands family, providing exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation. Committed to the well-being and dignity of their clients, Executive Home Care is a trusted partner for families seeking quality in-home care for their loved ones.

For more information, please visit www.executivehomecare.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care