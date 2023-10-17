Executive Home Care Expands Strategically to Address Soaring In-Home Care Demand

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care, a leading in-home care provider with established operations up and down the East Coast, announces a notable expansion with the recent signing of franchises in Coral Springs, Parker, CO, Annapolis, and Tampa. This expansion aligns with the rising demand for home care services, attributed to the increasing preference among older adults to age in place.

With the senior population rapidly growing, more older adults are opting to stay in their homes as they age. According to AARP, this trend is anticipated to drive the escalating need for home care services. "The desire among seniors to age comfortably in their homes presents a substantial opportunity for entrepreneurs," states Executive Home Care Brand President Kevin Porter. "Our steady and strategic franchise growth ensures that we meet this rising demand effectively, offering quality care to our aging population."

Executive Home Care places great emphasis on the thorough training and support of its franchisees to maintain the highest standards of care. Each franchisee undergoes extensive onboarding and receives continual operational support, from initial setup to long-term planning, guided by the company's expert team. "Our robust support system and comprehensive training program are designed to equip our franchisees with the knowledge and resources necessary to succeed in the home care industry," remarks Porter.

Evive Brands CEO, Tim Hadley acknowledges, "Executive Home Care's attention to detail and unwavering franchisee support are reshaping industry standards for ensuring premium care."

"For entrepreneurs looking to enter the thriving home care sector, we offer available territories in all 50 states along with a proven business model and unparalleled support," added Porter.

Executive Home Care's ongoing commitment to excellence and strategic expansion underscore its role as a frontrunner in meeting the evolving needs of the aging population. "We are enthusiastic about our new franchises," conveys Hadley. "These additions mark a significant step in Executive Home Care's mission to deliver top-notch in-home care services to seniors across the nation."

Executive Home Care is part of the Evive Brands family, providing exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation. Committed to the well-being and dignity of their clients, Executive Home Care is a trusted partner for families seeking quality in-home care for their loved ones.

For information on franchise opportunities, please visit www.executivehomecare.com/franchise.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care

