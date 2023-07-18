Executive Home Care Honors National Parents Day, Stresses Importance Of In-Home Care

News provided by

Executive Home Care

18 Jul, 2023, 09:09 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Parents Day approaches on July 25th, Executive Home Care, a nationally acclaimed leader in the home care industry, underscores the importance of in-home care for aging parents. As per the AARP, nearly 90% of seniors prefer to stay in their homes as they age, making in-home care a vital solution for families.

"National Parents Day is a perfect time to reflect on the care our parents may need as they age," said Kevin Porter, Brand President of Executive Home Care. "In-home care services offer them the opportunity to age comfortably in their familiar surroundings, respecting their independence and dignity."

According to a report by Genworth, the median annual cost of a private room in a nursing home is around $105,850. In contrast, in-home care can often provide more affordable, personalized, and flexible care solutions tailored to individual needs.

"In-home care isn't just about cost-effectiveness," Porter adds. "It's about preserving the quality of life, maintaining a sense of familiarity, and providing personalized care that truly meets the needs of each individual."

Executive Home Care, renowned for its compassionate and professional care services, offers a range of in-home care solutions, from personal care and homemaker services to companionship. These services aim to assist with daily activities, maintain personal hygiene, ensure proper medication management, and provide social interaction, which are all key to promoting overall wellbeing.

As families celebrate their parents this July, Executive Home Care invites them to consider the long-term benefits of in-home care for their loved ones. National Parents Day is a time for cherishing our parents, but also for ensuring their comfort and care in the years to come.

"We are dedicated to providing a first-class care experience that allows seniors to maintain their independence and continue living fulfilling lives in the comfort of their own homes," said Porter. "This National Parents Day, let's honor our parents by ensuring their future is comfortable and secure."

Executive Home Care is part of the Evive Brands family, providing exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation. Committed to the well-being and dignity of their clients, Executive Home Care is a trusted partner for families seeking quality in-home care for their loved ones.

For more information, please visit www.executivehomecare.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care

