Executive Home Care Stresses the Importance of Holiday Gatherings for Evaluating Aging Parents' Senior Care Needs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care, a leading provider of home care services for seniors, emphasizes the importance of the holidays to assess aging parents' care needs. The festive season, a time of family gatherings, offers an opportunity to observe any changes in a loved one's health and everyday activities.

Recent industry statistics reveal that over 40% of adults have observed signs of decline in their parents or elderly relatives during holiday visits. These signs range from subtle changes in memory and behavior to more evident physical limitations or health conditions. This makes the holiday season a critical window for families to determine whether additional support for their seniors might be beneficial.

Kevin Porter, Executive Home Care Brand President, reflected, "During the holidays, families unite, presenting an opportunity to recognize any health or cognitive shifts in our aging loved ones. While identifying these signs is vital, it's equally important to approach the situation with empathy. In my own experience, I felt an urge to swiftly 'fix' things when confronting my parents' needs, but empathy and understanding truly are key. Early recognition and compassionate dialogue can ensure that they receive care that's precisely catered to their needs."

The senior population is expected to double by 2050, amplifying the demand for elderly care services. Yet, the decision about senior care is frequently deferred until a dire situation arises. Engaging in open discussions about future care needs during holiday assemblies can simplify this process for families.

Key indicators to be vigilant of include:

Physical Changes: Noticeable weight loss, unkempt appearance, difficulty moving or walking, or untreated injuries.

Behavioral Changes: Seclusion from social activities, changes in mood or personality, or lack of interest in hobbies.

Cognitive Decline: Forgetfulness, misplacing items, difficulty in completing familiar tasks, or confusion with time and place.

If any of these signs are observed, you should consider a conversation about the possibility of home care or other senior care options. Executive Home Care offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet individual needs, ensuring that seniors can age gracefully in the comfort of their homes.

Executive Home Care, part of the respected Evive Brands family, continues to be a pillar of support and service to families and communities nationwide. For more information, visit www.executivehomecare.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care