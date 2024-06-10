Executive Home Care's National Conference Celebrates Top Franchise Achievements, Cross-Brand Synergy

DALLAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care, a leading provider of home healthcare services and member of Evive Brands, hosted its 2024 National Conference from June 4 to June 7 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. This year's conference, themed "Lone Star Summit; Aligning Stars for Ultimate Success," not only highlighted service excellence, but also promoted cross-brand collaboration among franchisees from Assisted Living Locators and Grasons.

The conference featured a keynote address by Steve Gutzler, a renowned expert in emotional intelligence and leadership, who provided valuable insights into personal and professional development. Attendees benefited from a range of interactive sessions and workshops aimed at enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency in home healthcare.

A highlight of this year's conference was the Evive Brands Cross-Brand Meet & Greet. This event offered a unique opportunity for franchisees from Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, and Grasons, especially those in overlapping territories, to connect and form lasting partnerships that boost their business potential.

In a celebration of exceptional performance, the conference honored franchisees who have notably excelled in the past year. The prestigious Silver Club Awards were presented to franchises in Bergen County, NJ; Richmond, VA; and Fort Myers, FL for achieving sales between $500,000 and $999,999. The Gold Club Awards recognized franchises in Stratford, CT; Toms River, NJ; and Freehold, NJ for reaching sales between $1 million and $2.4 million. The highest honor, the Platinum Club Award, was given to Southern Ocean, NJ for sales between $2.5 million and $3.5 million.

Rima Chaudhari, Director of Operations for Executive Home Care, remarked about the event's success, "It's truly heartwarming to see our franchisees come together like family. Our summit wasn't just about strategic alignments; it was about forging personal connections that form the bedrock of our success across all brands."

Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands, added, "Witnessing our franchisees collaborate and support each other is inspiring. They are not just business owners; they are leaders who care deeply about their communities. Their willingness to help one another captures the spirit of Executive Home Care and Evive Brands."

Executive Home Care continues to set the standard in the home healthcare industry, providing expert guidance and compassionate care to seniors and families. For information about Executive Home Care franchise opportunities, visit: www.executivehomecare.com/franchise.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care