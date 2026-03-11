Executive Panel to Discuss Yard Operations as an Emerging Supply Chain Risk

Senior supply chain executives will examine key findings from new research on yard logistics led by Bart De Muynck during an upcoming online event.

HENDERSON, Nev., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics , a leading national third-party logistics provider specializing in integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, will host an online event in partnership with Bart De Muynck , former Vice President of Research at Gartner and independent researcher, on April 2, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT. The session will discuss findings from De Muynck's latest Market Radar research on yard logistics and will examine how yard operations are emerging as a growing source of operational and financial risk within modern supply chains.

Yard Operations: The Silent Risk Degrading Supply Chain Performance

Additionally, the research has identified several emerging market signals, and the panel will explore what these trends mean for enterprise leaders responsible for yard operations performance across multi-site distribution networks.

De Muynck comments, "Supply chains today are operating in an environment defined by persistent volatility. Labor shortages, transportation congestion, cargo theft, geopolitical disruptions, and increasing pressure to control costs and emissions have made operational execution more complex than ever. As variability increases across transportation networks, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities are increasingly required to absorb that operational pressure locally. In many cases, that pressure converges in the yard, and most enterprise yard operations are not equipped for that."

The online event, titled "Yard Operations: The Silent Risk Degrading Supply Chain Performance," will be moderated by Bart De Muynck and will feature a panel of experienced supply chain leaders, including:

Philippe Lambotte: former SVP of Logistics at Johnson & Johnson, Mattel, and Kraft Heinz

Tim Scott: former Chief Supply Chain Officer at Grocery Outlet

Matt Yearling: CEO of YMX Logistics

About YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in sustainable, optimized, and integrated yard logistics operations, spotting and shuttling services, and yard management technology solutions. With a team that brings decades of experience working for enterprise shippers, Silicon Valley innovators, and top-tier consulting firms, YMX delivers reliable, high-performance outsourced yard and transportation operations to enterprise customers and Fortune 500 companies across North America in the retail, manufacturing, and distribution sectors. For more information, please visit ymxlogistics.com .

About Bart De Muynck

Bart De Muynck is a globally recognized supply chain executive and advisor focused on operational execution, technology strategy, and performance at scale. With over 30 years of experience and a former role as Vice President at Gartner, Bart has advised leading manufacturers, retailers, and logistics providers on how to move beyond fragmented tools toward integrated operating models. His perspective emphasizes connecting people, process, and technology to turn strategy into consistent, measurable results across complex supply chain networks.

