Executive Summit Tackles How to Lead in an Age of Personalization

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminaries from industry, healthcare and academia are converging at the Leadership in the Age of Personalization® Executive Summit, on October 9, 2019 in Huntington Beach, California, presented by GLLG.

During this intensive 1-day summit, leaders will tackle the pressing issue of how to lead organizations through the massive shift from standardization to personalization. Society is more diverse than ever, but corporate strategies were not designed to handle mass variance in people.

(PRNewsfoto/GLLG)

"Knowing something's right isn't enough to start doing it and knowing something's wrong isn't enough to stop doing it," said Glenn Llopis, President of GLLG. "Organizations must escape the traps of standardization that have ignored individuality and start leading with personalization – or fall to competitive threats on multiple fronts."

The summit's think-tank design will feature fire side chats, panel discussions and working groups – where leaders will brainstorm how personalization impacts how organizations lead innovation, strategy and people.

"City of Hope is committed to building a diverse workforce that mirrors our patients, our partners, their families and the communities we serve," said Kety Duron, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer, City of Hope – the summit's host sponsor. "We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcomed, respected and engaged. This summit is an opportunity to share insights and inspiration across industries."

Participating organizations include City of Hope, ADT, CVS Health, Cost Plus World Markets, Cleveland Clinic, Chico's, Target, Cardinal Health, UPS, Northwell Health, Google, Diversified Insurance Group, Los Angeles Rams, Schneider Electric, Microsoft, Banfield Pet Hospital, Aramark, Pacific Dental Services, San Miguel Group, Woman's Hospital, RBC Capital Markets, Fairfield University, Metropolitan Community College, Keck Medicine of USC, UCSF Health, and CTCA Hospitals.

Topics for Discussion will include:

Welcome to the Age of Personalization

Diversity Puts Us in Boxes, Inclusion Lets Us Be Human

From Brand Identity to Individual Identities

to Individual Identities How Wall Street Feels About Personalization

From Mission to Contribution

From Results to Methods: A Healthcare Perspective on Personalization

All Employers Are in the Business of Health

"As a leader, I've learned that a key element of personalizing the employee experience means creating a highly inclusive workplace," said Victor Crawford, CEO of the Pharmaceutical segment for Cardinal Health – the summit's premier sponsor. "At Cardinal Health, Inclusive is one of our core values where we embrace differences to drive the best outcomes. We do it because it is not only the right thing to do, but it is the smart thing to do. The business case is very clear and concrete that inclusive cultures drive higher employee engagement, more innovation and better business performance overall. This summit is an opportunity to reflect on how to cultivate the type of environment that makes each employee feel welcomed, supported and valued as a vital part of our organization and future success."

Shulman, Hodges and Bastian, LLP will also serve as a supporting sponsor.

Learn more about the Summit at: www.ageofpersonalization.com

SOURCE GLLG

Related Links

https://www.glennllopis.com/

