Prestigious award drawn from anonymous employee reviews and feedback recognizes Integrity's strong, vibrant and inclusive company culture

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community. This prestigious award honors the company's emphasis on creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard and connected. Other winners include American Express, Google, GE, Starbucks, 3M, Accenture and Adobe.

Newsweek Names Integrity One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community

"At Integrity, creating an environment rooted in connection, belonging and shared opportunity has always been a deliberate choice," said Bryan W. Adams, Co‑Founder and CEO of Integrity. "From the very beginning, we set out to build more than a company defined by services and technology — we built a community where people feel a true sense of belonging and are empowered to bring their full perspective, energy and creativity to their work. Our belief that we are Powered by People, grounded in our core value of Family, shapes every decision we make. When we fully invest in our people, they fuel the innovation, collaboration and personalized service that allow us to deliver truly market‑leading solutions. This recognition affirms that by putting our people first, we are better equipped to help Americans make the most of what life brings."

Together with Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek conducted one of America's largest independent employee studies. Methodology included an in-depth national survey with nearly 5 million anonymous employee reviews and 400,000 interviews to provide insight into companies' environment and values. The study also analyzed scores of key performance indicators such as leadership, integrity, compensation and work-life balance.

"At Integrity, a culture of belonging isn't aspirational — it's foundational to how we lead, serve and grow," said Rachelle McReynolds, Chief People and Culture Officer of Integrity. "We have intentionally built an environment where people feel valued, heard and connected to a shared purpose, and that sense of belonging translates directly into higher engagement, stronger collaboration and faster innovation. When our employees know they matter, they bring their full talents and perspectives to the work, which elevates everything we do. This recognition from Newsweek affirms what we see every day — that investing in our people strengthens our culture, accelerates performance and expands our ability to deliver meaningful life, health and wealth solutions for millions of Americans. Our employees are the heart of Integrity — supporting their success will always be our highest priority."

Each year, Integrity expands initiatives that actively promote a strong culture, both in and out of the workplace. From events that provide exposure to the unique and varied backgrounds of employees, such as Diwali and Lunar New Year, to leadership development opportunities like Integrity Leadership Academy, employees are encouraged to expand their knowledge and build even stronger bonds with their colleagues. In addition to a generous benefits package, Integrity offers employees two full paid days off annually for service and volunteering. Community initiatives, such as Playground Build Days and the annual "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive have become highly anticipated events that strengthen team bonds and deepen employee and partner connections to the communities where they serve.

One of the most impactful ways Integrity fosters a sense of collective success is through its Employee Ownership Plan, which offers meaningful company ownership to all employees and partners. To date, the plan has paid out more than $175 million to Integrity employees — a telling affirmation of the company's collective success and commitment to its core value of partnership.

Integrity's world-class team comes together to help agents, advisors and institutions support the wellbeing of consumers through its proprietary platform of Life, Health and Wealth solutions. IntegrityCONNECT®, a powerful all-in-one technology platform and growth engine, integrates life, health and wealth protection and planning into holistic solutions. The platform is also supported by transformative insights from Ask Integrity® — the industry's first-of-its-kind, AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant. Insurance and financial services professionals can further serve the needs of clients by leveraging Integrity's extensive resource base of data and analytics, strategic leadership counsel and ongoing innovation.

"The modern workplace has evolved beyond just a place to earn a paycheck," shared Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. "Today's employees seek environments where they feel valued, heard and connected — workplaces that prioritize culture, foster genuine belonging and build strong communities. Companies that embrace these principles don't just attract top talent; they create spaces where people from all walks of life can collaborate, innovate and thrive. We hope this ranking helps job seekers and professionals identify workplaces where they feel they can truly belong and that provide robust opportunities for success."

Integrity's extensive efforts to create a rich and equitable company culture have been recognized with additional awards such as America's Greatest Workplaces, Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families and Best Company Culture, among others.

For more information about Integrity's award-winning culture, please visit www.integrity.com/Culture.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC