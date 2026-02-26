Executive Travel Appoints Justin B. Morris as Vice President, Growth and Partnerships

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Travel, one of the nation's fastest-growing corporate travel management companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin B. Morris as its new Vice President, Growth and Partnerships. In this newly created executive leadership role, Morris will lead strategic growth initiatives, expand key industry partnerships, and drive long-term business development across Executive Travel's corporate client portfolio.

Welcome our Newest VP of Growth and Partnerships

Founded in 1986, Executive Travel has established itself as a pioneer in corporate travel solutions — combining world-class service, innovative technology, and a people-first philosophy that has earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 list.

In his role, Morris will report to the senior leadership team and work closely with company leadership to enhance Executive Travel's market presence, cultivate high-impact alliances, and support clients with tailored travel program solutions. He will also play a central role in accelerating revenue growth, optimizing partner engagement strategies, and strengthening Executive Travel's positioning among Fortune-level and emerging corporate travel customers. "We are thrilled to welcome Justin to the Executive Travel leadership team," said Paul Glenn, President and COO of Executive Travel. "Justin brings a strong track record of building strategic partnerships and driving revenue growth in complex, customer-centric markets. His leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to innovate and expand our services for corporate travelers and enterprise clients."

Before joining Executive Travel, Morris established a proven career focused on growth leadership, strategic partnerships, and sales enablement — driving measurable business outcomes across diverse industries. His expertise includes unlocking new markets, developing high performing cross-functional teams, and delivering value for clients and partners alike. "I'm honored to join Executive Travel at this exciting stage of its growth," said Morris. "The company's commitment to simplifying travel management with a people-first approach truly resonates with me. I'm looking forward to working with the team to deepen our partnerships and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Morris's appointment reflects Executive Travel's ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership bench and expanding its market impact amid evolving corporate travel demands.

About Executive Travel

Executive Travel is a corporate travel management company that simplifies and elevates business travel through personalized service, smart technology, and a holistic approach to travel program management. With decades of industry experience, Executive Travel helps organizations optimize travel strategy, enhance traveler satisfaction, and drive program performance.

Media Contact:

Ryan Swihart

Executive Travel

402-851-5370

409718@email4pr.com

Website: www.executivetravel.com

SOURCE Executive Travel