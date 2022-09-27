Exelon Optimizes its Operations with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Leading energy company will run several Oracle utility applications on OCI to improve IT efficiencies, lower cost, and support its aggressive sustainability goals

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that the Exelon Corporation, the nation's largest transmission and distribution utility company, is moving its cloud-first vision forward with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). By moving several of its Oracle utility applications to OCI, Exelon will be able to further meet its sustainability goals by consolidating data centers, reducing costs, and continuing to deliver on its strong record of customer satisfaction.

"Exelon is a leader in the utility market who has long been at the forefront of investing in technologies that create a better experience for its customers while also being proactive in achieving important sustainability goals," said Rodger Smith, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Energy and Water. "The move to OCI is a natural progression of Oracle's work with Exelon to help the company continue to meet its aggressive growth, cost-efficiency, and net-zero by 2050 commitments."

Exelon serves more than 10 million customers in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic United States through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities.

"Our mission is to deliver the clean, reliable, and affordable energy needed to create a brighter, more sustainable future," said Michael Menendez, vice president of IT Architecture & Engineering, Exelon Corporation. "Oracle has supported this mission by innovating with Exelon across critical pieces of our operations - from energy efficiency to customer service. Oracle's unique utility and back-office applications combined with the price, performance, and security of OCI is a powerful combination that will continue to help us scale our cloud-first strategy."

From the cloud to carbon reduction and customer care

Accenture, a long-time digital transformation partner of Exelon, will help the company move a number of integral applications to the cloud. These include Oracle's customer information system (CIS) and meter data management solutions. The CIS application, in conjunction with Oracle CX solutions, is currently being used across several of the Exelon utilities, providing a single view of the customer that helps Exelon foster a better, more personalized experience – from service call interactions to accurate billing. Likewise, meter data management is helping Exelon capture smart meter data to optimize its use to help support its core operations, energy reliability, and customer innovation. In addition, by leveraging the Oracle Support Rewards, Exelon will be able to shift key applications to OCI for better performance, availability, and security - all for a lower cost.

"Evolving customer and employee expectations make delivering impactful, sustainable experiences a critical imperative," said Laurence Bellenguez, the Accenture Oracle Business Group Industry lead for North America. "OCI, coupled with Accenture's technology and industry expertise, is helping Exelon reimagine its employee and customer experience – providing more personalized interactions and significant operational efficiencies, with sustainability at its core."

Exelon is also taking advantage of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Resident Architect Program, a highly personalized service designed to streamline adoption and successful use of OCI based on Exelon's specific workloads. With the Resident Architect Program, Exelon is supported by a dedicated team of Oracle Enterprise Cloud Architects and Specialists to augment its existing team and provide deep industry expertise and broad technical OCI proficiency.

