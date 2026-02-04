Multiple Canadian Healthcare Organizations Select Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent to Help Physicians Spend More Time on Patient Care

Lumeo Regional Health Information System will leverage Oracle Health's voice-enabled, note generation technology to streamline clinical documentation and enhance care delivery

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeo Regional Health Information System (Lumeo RHIS) in Southeastern Ontario has selected Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent for a pilot project to streamline clinical documentation and reduce physicians' administrative workload so they can focus more time on caring for the people they serve. Representing six healthcare organizations across the region, the system's selection of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, an AI-powered, voice-enabled solution, builds on its mission of leveraging advanced technology to enhance clinician workflows and optimize person-centered care.

"Our collaboration with Oracle Health reflects our commitment to driving innovation in healthcare," said Leon Goonaratne, regional vice president, Lumeo. "By leveraging Oracle Health's advanced and integrated AI technology, we're giving clinicians valuable time back to focus on the people we serve and less on administrative work. We're very excited to see the outcome of this collaboration over the next year."

"Administrative burden is a significant pressure eroding clinical practice—stealing time, fragmenting attention, and undermining clinician well‑being. Artificial Intelligence holds promise to improve clinician experience and remove low‑value tasks," said Dr. Siddhartha Srivastava, chief medical information officer, Lumeo. "We are excited to pilot Oracle Health's Clinical AI Agent across our partner organizations to streamline documentation, return time to care, and support physicians where it matters most."

The Lumeo RHIS is a partnership between Brockville General Hospital, Kingston Health Sciences Centre, Lennox and Addington County General Hospital, Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital, Providence Care, and Quinte Health to connect people and healthcare teams for high quality care across the Southeastern Ontario region. In 2024, the partners unified under a single Oracle Health Foundation electronic health record (EHR), effectively creating one shared medical record for seamless information sharing across the region.

With Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent integrated directly into the EHR, clinicians will benefit from its ability to automatically generate narrative-rich draft notes from clinical interactions in near real time. Physicians will then review, edit, and validate at the point of care, which means they can spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focused on the people they serve.

"Oracle Health is harnessing the power of AI and working with organizations like Lumeo Regional Health Information Systems to fundamentally transform how healthcare is delivered, empowering clinicians to emphasize patients over documentation, alleviate clinician burnout, and deliver more connected care," said Erin O'Halloran, vice president and Canada market leader, Oracle Health. "We are seeing rapid adoption of our new AI-powered tools across Canada, and we are honoured to partner with these health systems to advance digital health and create meaningful change for their communities."

