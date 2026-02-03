Oracle Reimagines Banking for the AI Era with New Agentic Platform

Enables retail banks to elevate customer experiences and operational efficiency, helping position them for leadership in the new landscape of intelligent, AI-first banking

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Financial Services Summit -- Oracle Financial Services is transforming banking with an enterprise-class suite of AI-infused applications, design tools, frameworks and pre-built AI agents. With these advancements, banks can benefit from intelligent, conversational interfaces and autonomous AI agents. These capabilities allow financial institutions to better understand and anticipate customers' evolving needs and deliver hyper-personalized service whether the customer is banking online, using a mobile device or in a physical branch.

Oracle's agentic platform offers financial institutions the essential tenets for building a truly intelligent, next-generation bank. The platform embeds AI experiences and decisioning at the core of every customer engagement and business process. With its robust agentic ecosystem, the platform's AI agents can orchestrate seamless, real-time, and highly tailored interactions supported by human expertise. This approach enables bankers to play a pivotal "human-in-the-loop" role, supporting oversight and ethical governance.

"Oracle is ushering in a new era of banking where AI moves beyond task automation to deliver real business intelligence, agility, and trust at scale," said Sovan Shatpathy, senior vice president, Product Management and Development, Oracle Financial Services. "Our agentic platform is not just a set of applications it's a foundational architecture for building truly intelligent banks. By combining domain specific AI, human-in-the-loop governance, and enterprise grade scalability, we're enabling banks to drive proactive, hyper-personalized engagement while innovating responsibly and competitively."

Available today, new experience and domain agents for retail banking collaboratively drive automation and better service across the entire originations' lifecycle:

The Product Brochure Generation agent and Smart Assist for Application Insights agent enables consistent product information and provide bankers with real time, more accurate answers to speed application completion.

enables consistent product information and provide bankers with real time, more accurate answers to speed application completion. The Application Tracker agent delivers proactive management by predicting delays and recommending next steps, enabling a smooth handoff to underwriting staff while keeping the lead banker informed on the status of application approval.

delivers proactive management by predicting delays and recommending next steps, enabling a smooth handoff to underwriting staff while keeping the lead banker informed on the status of application approval. The Qualitative Analysis & Credit Decisioning agent leverages streamlined data and intelligently suggests responses for complex scorecards, resulting in faster and more consistent credit decisions.

Experience agents in other retail domains, such as collections, directly assist the banker by automating crucial tasks to boost efficiency and compliance. They also support a faster, lower-risk, and more professional collection environment for both bankers and customers.

The Collector Call Summarization agent generates call notes from transcripts, dramatically reducing AHT (after handle time) increasing efficiency and allowing more time for bankers to engage in more impactful customer interactions.

generates call notes from transcripts, dramatically reducing AHT (after handle time) increasing efficiency and allowing more time for bankers to engage in more impactful customer interactions. The Call Compliance Check agent analyzes call tone and sentiment for regulatory adherence (like the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act), providing bankers instant feedback on compliance scores.

These agents are a sampling of the hundreds of retail and corporate banking agents Oracle Financial Services plans to make available within the next 12 months. For more information about Oracle's agentic platform for banking, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/in/financial-services/banking/.

Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

