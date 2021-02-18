Exelon's Aquify Leverages Trimble's Digital Water Technology to Expand its Analytics Services for U.S. Water Utilities

Utilities across the U.S. remain challenged with aging water infrastructure contributing to asset failures, operational inefficiencies, regulatory compliance, lost revenue and increasingly larger volumes of treated water lost to undetected leakage and water main breaks. According to Bluefield Research, average water loss across the U.S due to aging infrastructure is an estimated 14 percent, which translates into 5,543 million gallons lost per day. This loss costs water utilities an estimated $6.06 billion, annually and can contribute to higher rates paid by consumers. In some instances, utilities may experience water losses in excess of 30 percent.

In addition, with budgets tightening, more licensed water operators nearing retirement age and increasing regulatory pressures, utilities who stand to benefit the most from digital solutions may not have the professional staff, IT expertise or capital resources needed to implement them.

Aquify is applying Exelon's years of smart grid energy operational expertise to deliver a turnkey professional service that leverages Trimble's state-of-the-art digital water solutions . The service includes Trimble Unity® software and Telog® remote monitoring technology with Aquify's customized system design, IT integration, machine learning analytics software, cyber-secure wireless communications and 24/7 professional staff providing monitoring and analytics. Aquify simplifies implementation and maintenance by taking over the responsibility for the hardware, network and software technologies, and offering a solution as a cost-effective, multi-year subscription service. In addition, Aquify provides water utilities with the ability to finance and customize the solution based on strategic priorities and unique system attributes.

"Aging water infrastructure is an enormous financial and operational burden for water utilities and the communities they serve," said Chris Stern, vice president, strategy and development for Utilities and Public Administration at Trimble. "By combining Trimble's field-proven digital water technology with Aquify's industry expertise and services, Aquify removes the complexity of technology deployment and management, helping utilities focus their resources on addressing their critical infrastructure and sustainability challenges."

"Working with a water technology leader like Trimble means Aquify now has even more value to offer to our customers," said Lev Goldberg, CEO of Aquify. "With access to Trimble's broad range of field-proven digital water solutions, Aquify can now design and implement 'worry free' professionally-staffed monitoring systems that meet more needs for more utilities across the country. And by leveraging Exelon's expertise in utility operations and system analytics, we bring a fresh and proven perspective that municipalities can trust."

The Aquify water analytics service is available now for U.S. water utilities.



About Aquify

The mission of Aquify, an Exelon subsidiary, is to provide cities, municipalities and investor-owned water utilities across the U.S. with a new way to manage their aging water infrastructure while also achieving new levels of reliability, resilience and responsiveness. Aquify gives water utilities peace-of-mind and unprecedented system visibility through 24/7 system monitoring and advanced analytics without the need for additional staff or capital investment. For more information, visit: www.exelonaquify.com .

About Trimble Utilities and Public Administration

Trimble Utilities and Public Administration (U&PA) provides digital asset and infrastructure lifecycle management solutions for electric, gas and water utilities and local governments. Through a broad portfolio of cloud and SaaS software, IoT and mobile solutions, Trimble empowers utilities and local governments with accurate data to create and analyze the digital twin. These solutions enable optimal asset investment decisions and performance management including predictive modeling and analytics. Solving key infrastructure needs, Trimble's U&PA brands include Cityworks, Telog, Trimble Unity, Trimble NIS, Caydence and Locus Cloud. For more information, visit: upa.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

